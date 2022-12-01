Here, we round up all the latest stories that have emerged today surrounding Newcastle United:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds United star ‘thinking about’ Newcastle United move

Leeds United midfielder Jack Harrison has been tipped for a move to Newcastle United. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Former Tottenham Hotspur defender Alan Hutton believes Jack Harrison will be ‘thinking about’ a move to Newcastle United this summer after the Magpies’ stunning start to the season. Hutton, who also played for Aston Villa during his career, believes Harrison would be interested in a move to St James’s Park.

Hutton told Football Insider: “I think if Newcastle come calling, somewhere that you can see what they are doing, they are trying to build something, you would definitely want to be a part of that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think from a Leeds point of view, they are still in a position that they are on the edge. I do not think that they would want to get rid of a player like that, even though [Crysencio] Summerville has come in and done really well.

“I think it is healthy to have that competition, to have more than one player available for the position. When you are used to playing week in and week out and then you lose your spot, the only thing you want to do is get back playing. So it is probably something that he will be thinking about.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nick Pope award

Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope has been named as the Carabao Cup Player of the Round following his three penalty saves during Newcastle’s eventual successful shootout against the Eagles. Pope saved spot-kicks from Luka Milivojevic, Jean-Philippe Mateta and Malcolm Ebiowei to send his side through to the next round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The award was voted for by fans and, as always, Newcastle supporters rallied around Pope following a social media campaign.

Magpies ‘target’ crashes out of World Cup

Advertisement Hide Ad