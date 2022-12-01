Leeds United star ‘thinking about’ Newcastle United move as Magpies and Chelsea ‘target’ crashes out of World Cup with Belgium
A former Premier League defender has tipped Jack Harrison to make a move to St James’s Park in January.
Here, we round up all the latest stories that have emerged today surrounding Newcastle United:
Leeds United star ‘thinking about’ Newcastle United move
Former Tottenham Hotspur defender Alan Hutton believes Jack Harrison will be ‘thinking about’ a move to Newcastle United this summer after the Magpies’ stunning start to the season. Hutton, who also played for Aston Villa during his career, believes Harrison would be interested in a move to St James’s Park.
Hutton told Football Insider: “I think if Newcastle come calling, somewhere that you can see what they are doing, they are trying to build something, you would definitely want to be a part of that.
“I think from a Leeds point of view, they are still in a position that they are on the edge. I do not think that they would want to get rid of a player like that, even though [Crysencio] Summerville has come in and done really well.
“I think it is healthy to have that competition, to have more than one player available for the position. When you are used to playing week in and week out and then you lose your spot, the only thing you want to do is get back playing. So it is probably something that he will be thinking about.”
Nick Pope award
Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope has been named as the Carabao Cup Player of the Round following his three penalty saves during Newcastle’s eventual successful shootout against the Eagles. Pope saved spot-kicks from Luka Milivojevic, Jean-Philippe Mateta and Malcolm Ebiowei to send his side through to the next round.
The award was voted for by fans and, as always, Newcastle supporters rallied around Pope following a social media campaign.
Magpies ‘target’ crashes out of World Cup
Newcastle United and Chelsea have been heavily-linked with a move for Brighton’s Leandro Trossard in January with the winger having impressed for his club this season. However, Trossard was unable to prevent Belgium from being eliminated from the World Cup as the Belgians crashed out of the tournament at the group stage following a goalless draw with Croatia.