Leeds United's Pascal Struijk, right, is consoled by Liam Cooper after being shown a red card.

The defender was sent off for a challenge which left Liverpool’s Harvey Elliot with a dislocated ankle in Sunday’s 3-0 defeat to Liverpool.

Struijk’s club had appealed the card, and his three-game ban, but the challenge has been dismissed.

Speaking after the game, Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa said: "I'm totally sure there was no bad intention.