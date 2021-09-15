Leeds United suffer blow ahead of Newcastle United game
Leeds United have lost their appeal over Pascal Struijk’s dismissal ahead of their visit to St James’s Park.
The defender was sent off for a challenge which left Liverpool’s Harvey Elliot with a dislocated ankle in Sunday’s 3-0 defeat to Liverpool.
Struijk’s club had appealed the card, and his three-game ban, but the challenge has been dismissed.
Speaking after the game, Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa said: "I'm totally sure there was no bad intention.
"Obviously, there was some imprudence or an excess of power.”