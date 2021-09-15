Leeds United suffer blow ahead of Newcastle United game

Leeds United have lost their appeal over Pascal Struijk’s dismissal ahead of their visit to St James’s Park.

By Miles Starforth
Wednesday, 15th September 2021, 10:22 am
Leeds United's Pascal Struijk, right, is consoled by Liam Cooper after being shown a red card.

The defender was sent off for a challenge which left Liverpool’s Harvey Elliot with a dislocated ankle in Sunday’s 3-0 defeat to Liverpool.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Struijk’s club had appealed the card, and his three-game ban, but the challenge has been dismissed.

Speaking after the game, Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa said: "I'm totally sure there was no bad intention.

"Obviously, there was some imprudence or an excess of power.”