Leeds United U23s 0-3 Newcastle United U23s: Stunning second half puts Magpies into Premier League Cup Final

Newcastle United Under-23s produces a stunning second-half display to see off their Leeds United counterparts and reach the Premier League Cup Final.

After weathering heavy pressure for the opening 45 minutes, Ben Dawson’s side progressed thanks to goals from Kelland Watts, Callum Roberts and Elias Sorensen.

The hosts made a bright start and only a timely challenge from Magpies captain Owen Bailey prevented Whites full-back Bryce Hosannah from bursting in on goal and giving his his side an early lead.

The early pressure continued and United keeper Nathan Harker was forced into the action for the first time on 10 minutes.

A long ball over the top caught out the Magpies defence and Harker was forced to race from his line and punch the ball clear as Leeds striker Ryan Edmondson put him under heavy pressure.

It had been a difficult opening 20 minutes for Ben Dawson’s side but they did have a sight of goal just before the midway point of the first-half.

Sorensen cut in from his right-hand side and thundered a shot goalwards, but hosts keeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell collected the effort at the second attempt and left the Danish striker still looking for his twentieth goal of the season.

It was an all-too-rare moment of respite for the young Magpies and their more experienced hosts resumed their control of proceedings.

A combination of Bailey and Kelland Watts denied Ryan Edmondson and Chelsea loanee Izzy Brown sent a volley wide of Harker’s far-post.

But, to their credit, Dawson’s side stuck to the fast and frustrated Leeds with a disciplined and hardworking display during the opening 45 minutes.

The Magpies couldn’t have asked for a better start to the second-half as defender Kelland Watts put them ahead from the penalty spot within five minutes of the restart.

Roberts danced past Leeds defender Pascal Struijk but was caught as he prepared to shoot.

Watts stepped up and confidentially rolled the spot-kick past Northern Ireland keeper Peacock-Farrell.

The lead was doubled within four minutes thanks to a fine individual goal from Roberts.

The winger raced on to a weak backpass from Hosannah, cut inside Hugo Diaz, and unleashed a powerful shot that Peacock-Farrell got a hand to, but couldn’t prevent it nestling into the back of his net.

There were chances for a third and it seemed to have arrived when Sorensen was found by Matty Longstaff and placed the ball past the hosts' keeper.

The celebrations got underway, but were quickly cut short by an offside flag.

However the Danish hitman would not be denied and grabbed goal number 20 for the season on 85 minutes.

Some lacklustre defending gave Sorensen some space on the edge of the area and he lashed an unstoppable effort into the net, leaving Peacock-Farrell to grasp at thin air.

United’s youngsters will face a wait to find out their opposition in the final as the quarter-final tie between Everton and Blackburn Rovers is still to be played.

The winners of that tie will face Swansea City for the right to face the Magpies in the final.

Leeds United: Peacock-Farrell, Hosannah, Berardi (Oduor), Phillips (Shackleton), Struijk, Diaz, Clarke, Gotts, Edmondson, Brown, Stevens Subs: Miazek, McCalmont, Shackleton, Oduor, Bogusz

Newcastle United: Harker, Sterry, Walters, Longstaff, Bailey, Watts, Allan (Cass), Sangare, Sorensen (Bartlett), Roberts (Young), Longelo Subs: Huuhtanen, Cumbreras