Leeds United v Newcastle United: Eddie Howe’s predicted XI with major Allan Saint-Maximin call - gallery

Newcastle United travel to Elland Road this weekend aiming to bounce-back from defeat to Arsenal last weekend.

By Joe Buck
Published 11th May 2023, 19:47 BST
Updated 12th May 2023, 07:00 BST

The Magpies know Champions League qualification is in their own hands as they make the trip to face 19th-placed Leeds United.

However, it will not be an easy game for the Magpies who will come up against a rejuvenated Leeds side under the guidance of Sam Allardyce.

Following defeat to Arsenal, Eddie Howe has a couple of selection dilemmas to consider this weekend - but who will he pick to start at Elland Road?

Here, we take a look…

Pope has kept just one clean sheet since January, but has still been an ever-present part of the best defence in the league this season.

1. GK: Nick Pope

1. GK: Nick Pope


Trippier will lead the team out at Elland Road aiming to help the side move one step closer to a return to the Champions League.

2. RB: Kieran Trippier

2. RB: Kieran Trippier


Schar was the unfortunate scorer of Arsenal’s second goal at St James’ Park on Sunday evening - but that shouldn’t take away from what was yet another battling performance from the defender.

3. CB: Fabian Schar

3. CB: Fabian Schar


Botman has enjoyed a great debut campaign in England and will want to add yet another clean sheet to his collection this weekend.

4. CB: Sven Botman

4. CB: Sven Botman


