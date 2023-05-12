Newcastle United travel to Elland Road this weekend aiming to bounce-back from defeat to Arsenal last weekend.

The Magpies know Champions League qualification is in their own hands as they make the trip to face 19th-placed Leeds United.

However, it will not be an easy game for the Magpies who will come up against a rejuvenated Leeds side under the guidance of Sam Allardyce.

Following defeat to Arsenal, Eddie Howe has a couple of selection dilemmas to consider this weekend - but who will he pick to start at Elland Road?

Here, we take a look…

1 . GK: Nick Pope Pope has kept just one clean sheet since January, but has still been an ever-present part of the best defence in the league this season. Photo Sales

2 . RB: Kieran Trippier Trippier will lead the team out at Elland Road aiming to help the side move one step closer to a return to the Champions League. Photo Sales

3 . CB: Fabian Schar Schar was the unfortunate scorer of Arsenal’s second goal at St James’ Park on Sunday evening - but that shouldn’t take away from what was yet another battling performance from the defender. Photo Sales

4 . CB: Sven Botman Botman has enjoyed a great debut campaign in England and will want to add yet another clean sheet to his collection this weekend. Photo Sales