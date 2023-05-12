Leeds United v Newcastle United: Eddie Howe’s predicted XI with major Allan Saint-Maximin call - gallery
Newcastle United travel to Elland Road this weekend aiming to bounce-back from defeat to Arsenal last weekend.
The Magpies know Champions League qualification is in their own hands as they make the trip to face 19th-placed Leeds United.
However, it will not be an easy game for the Magpies who will come up against a rejuvenated Leeds side under the guidance of Sam Allardyce.
Following defeat to Arsenal, Eddie Howe has a couple of selection dilemmas to consider this weekend - but who will he pick to start at Elland Road?
Here, we take a look…