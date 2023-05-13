News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United season ending injury confirmed as eight players ruled out v Leeds United - photos

Leeds United v Newcastle United: The team news has been confirmed ahead of Saturday’s match at Elland Road (12:30pm kick-off).

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 13th May 2023, 11:34 BST

Eddie Howe made one change to his Newcastle side for the crucial match against Leeds with Miguel Almiron coming back in place of Jacob Murphy. The Magpies travel to Leeds looking to get back to winning ways after last Sunday’s 2-0 defeat at home to Arsenal.

Meanwhile, Leeds are looking to end a run of six Premier League games without a win in their first home match under new manager Sam Allardyce.

Newcastle have several players ruled out of the match with Howe confirming a few season ending injury issues. Jamaal Lascelles, Matt Ritchie and Emil Krafth have all had their seasons ended prematurely while Ryan Fraser has been frozen out of the first-team picture.

NUFC XI: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Guimaraes, Joelinton, Willock; Almiron, Isak, Wilson

Subs: Dubravka, Dummett, Gordon, Saint-Maximin, Lewis, Targett, Manquillo, Murphy, Anderson

Here are Newcastle United’s confirmed absentees for the match at Elland Road...

Set to be out after picking up a calf injury. Will miss the rest of the season.

1. Jamaal Lascelles - calf

1. Jamaal Lascelles - calf

Set to be out after picking up a calf injury. Will miss the rest of the season.

Out for the remainder of the season with a knee issue picked up in training.

2. Matt Ritchie - knee

2. Matt Ritchie - knee

Out for the remainder of the season with a knee issue picked up in training.

Misses his third match after picking up a foot injury against Everton. Could be out for the season following specialist assessment.

3. Sean Longstaff - foot

3. Sean Longstaff - foot

Misses his third match after picking up a foot injury against Everton. Could be out for the season following specialist assessment.

Krafth has been ruled-out of the rest of the season after suffering an ACL injury during their Carabao Cup win against Tranmere Rovers back in August.

4. Emil Krafth - knee

4. Emil Krafth - knee

Krafth has been ruled-out of the rest of the season after suffering an ACL injury during their Carabao Cup win against Tranmere Rovers back in August.

