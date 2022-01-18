The Magpies are yet to taste victory against Leeds since their return to the top-flight in 2020.

Three games have yielded just one point for Newcastle, coming in their 1-1 draw at St James’s Park in mid-September.

Much like last weekend, Allan Saint-Maximin was the scorer for Newcastle on that occasion and we are predicting another start for the Frenchman this weekend.

But with no new recruitments through the door at St James’s Park just yet, who else might Eddie Howe choose to line-up against Marcelo Bielsa’s side on Saturday?

Here, we take you through our predicted Newcastle United starting line-up, in which we’re forecasting a formation change that may help to combat some of Leeds’ biggest strengths.

Do you agree with our prediction? Follow us on Twitter @MouthofTynePod and let us know there:

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor

1. GK: Martin Dubravka Dubravka had very little to do against the Hornets and could do barely anything to stop Joao Pedro’s late equaliser. Leeds are a very attacking side and Newcastle will need their goalkeeper to be on top form on Saturday. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

2. RWB: Kieran Trippier Since his arrival on Tyneside, Trippier has shown his class on the field with not just his performances, but his attitude and desire also. A more advanced wing-back role for Trippier may help him feed the strikers with more service, whilst also retaining defensive solidity. Photo: PAUL ELLIS Photo Sales

3. CB: Fabian Schar If Newcastle are to play a back-five, then they will need someone that can bring the ball out of defence and start moves from the back. Schar will likely be the man given this role having been heavily-favoured under Howe since his appointment. Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

4. CB: Jamaal Lascelles Newcastle United’s captain has struggled recently and needs a string of good performances to silence his critics - starting against Leeds on Saturday. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales