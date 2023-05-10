Leeds United v Newcastle United: The Premier League have made an interesting decision ahead of Saturday's fixture at Elland Road (12:30pm kick-off).

The Premier League have appointed referee Simon Hooper to take charge of the match which is crucial for both teams at either end of the table as Newcastle battle for Champions League qualification while Leeds fight to stay in the top flight. The appointment of Hooper is an interesting one as he also took charge of the previous meeting between the two sides back in December.

The match at St James' Park ended 0-0 with Hooper dishing out eight yellow cards, a personal high for the official so far this season. The Swindon-born referee will be assisted by Adrian Holmes and Mark Scholes with Graham Scott as the fourth official.

Neil Swarbrick will be the video assistant referee assisted by Simon Bennett.

Hooper has taken charge of three Newcastle matches so far this season - overseeing the opening day 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest, the reverse fixture against Leeds and the 2-0 defeat at Manchester City. He has also officiated three Leeds matches this season including the goalless draw at St James' Park but is yet to referee a victory for The Whites.

Hooper's previous Leeds match as referee saw them lose 5-1 at home to Crystal Palace. The official has awarded three penalties and 89 bookings in 26 Premier League matches so far this season but is yet to send a player off.

The Premier League have also confirmed the officials for Newcastle's upcoming home match against Brighton & Hove Albion. Robert Jones has been appointed as referee with Ian Hussin and Wade Smith as assistants and Thomas Bramall as fourth official. Jarred Gillett will be on VAR with Adam Nunn assisting.

