Leeds United v Newcastle United: Sam Allardyce has some big calls to make ahead of his first home match at Elland Road (12:30pm kick-off).

Newcastle travel to Leeds in a match that is shaping up to be crucial at both ends of the table. As The Magpies battle for Champions League qualification, Leeds are fighting for their lives at the foot of the table.

With three games remaining, The Whites sit 19th and are two points from safety. A win on Saturday could potentially move them out of the relegation zone while a defeat will plunge them deeper into trouble heading into the final couple of weeks of the season.

Leeds will be without Liam Cooper (groin), Luis Sinisterra (ankle), Stuart Dallas (femur) and Tyler Adams (hamstring) for the match. The West Yorkshire outfit are six games without a win in the Premier League while Newcastle have won eight of their last 10.

However both teams are looking to bounce back from narrow defeats last weekend as Leeds were beaten by Manchester City while Newcastle lost at home to Arsenal. The last meeting between the sides at St James’ Park back in December ended 0-0.

Leeds, who have the worst defensive record in the Premier League so far this season, have kept two clean sheets in their 17 league matches since they last played Newcastle. And The Magpies, who boast the best defensive record in the league, have kept just four clean sheets over the same preiod.

Here is the predicted Leeds United line-up for the match...

1 . GK: Illan Meslier Photo Sales

2 . RB: Luke Ayling Photo: Naomi Baker Photo Sales

3 . CB: Rasmus Kristensen Photo: Naomi Baker Photo Sales

4 . CB: Max Wober Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales