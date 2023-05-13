Leeds United v Newcastle United: Here is the injury and team news latest ahead of Saturday’s Premier League match at Elland Road (12:30pm kick-off).

Saturday’s early kick-off is a crucial match at both ends of the table as Newcastle look to move a step closer to securing a top four finish and Champions Leaguefootball for next season while Leeds United are battling to stay in the Premier League.

Under the new management of former Newcastle boss Sam Allardyce, Leeds will be hoping to secure safety in their final three matches of the campaign. The Whites currently sit 19th in the table, two points from safety.

Meanwhile, The Magpies are third with a three point and game in hand advantage on Liverpool in fifth place. But anything less than a win for Eddie Howe’s side on Saturday risks a nervy end to the season as they bid to secure Champions League football for the first time in 20 years.

Newcastle have a few fitness concerns heading into the match with midfielder Sean Longstaff a doubt with a foot injury. The 25-year-old has missed the last two matches and saw a specialist earlier this week amid fears his injury was a serious one.

While the midfielder was cleared of any broken bones in his foot, the assessment did reveal some ligament damage that will put the remainder of his season at risk.

Jamaal Lascelles and Emil Krafth have both been ruled out for the remainder of the season while Ryan Fraser won’t be available after being made to end his campaign with the Under-21s side.

Leeds also have several injury problems themselves with four players likely to be out for the remainder of the season.

Here is the current list of doubts and outs heading into Saturday’s match...

Newcastle United: Joelinton - likely to play Was a potential concern after limping heavily after being taken off in the defeat to Arsenal but has trained this week and is likely to be involved.

Leeds United: Luis Sinisterra - out Out for the remainder of the season with an ankle ligament injury.

Leeds United: Tyler Adams - out Is a doubt for the remainder of the season with a thigh injury.

Leeds United: Stuart Dallas - out Still recovering from a fractured femur sustained last season. Yet to feature this campaign.