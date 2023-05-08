Leeds United v Newcastle United: Early team news as the latest injury concerns are assessed.

Newcastle will be hoping to get back to winning ways against relegation threatened Leeds this Saturday at Elland Road (12:30pm kick-off). The Magpies were beaten 2-0 by Arsenal in their previous match but have still won eight of their last 10 Premier League outings heading into the match.

But Eddie Howe’s side do have some injury concerns to contend with as Sean Longstaff’s foot injury is worse that first feared with the midfielder yet to return to training since picking up the injury at Everton last month. The 25-year-old is set to see a specialist this week.

Meanwhile, Jamaal Lascelles and Emil Krafth have been ruled out for the remainder of the season with respective calf and knee injuries.

Joelinton is also a potential injury concern after limping out of St James’ Park following the defeat to Arsenal. The Magpies will be hoping it’s just a knock and won’t keep him out of Saturday’s crucial encounter.

Newcastle currently sit third heading into the match knowing that a win would be a huge step to securing Champions League qualification heading into the final few games of the season. The Magpies are currently three points inside the top four with superior goal difference to Manchester United and Liverpool directly below them.

Leeds are fighting for their lives at the other end of the table under the new management of former Newcastle boss Sam Allardyce. The Whites sit 17th in the table with only goal difference separating them from the relegation zone.

But they have played a game more than Nottingham Forest and Everton in 18th and 19th respectively. Several Leeds players have already been ruled out for Saturday’s match and are likely to miss the rest of the season.

Here is the current list of doubts and outs for both sides...

