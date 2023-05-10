Leeds United v Newcastle United: Early team news ahead of Saturday’s Premier League fixture at Elland Road (12:30pm kick-off).

Saturday’s early kick-off is a crucial match at both ends of the table as Newcastle look to move a step closer to securing a top four finish and Champions Leaguefootball for next season while Leeds United are battling to stay in the Premier League.

Under the new management of former Newcastle boss Sam Allardyce, Leeds will be hoping to secure safety in their final three matches of the campaign. The Whites currently sit 19th in the table, two points from safety.

Meanwhile, The Magpies are third with a three point and game in hand advantage on Liverpool in fifth place. But anything less than a win for Eddie Howe’s side on Saturday risks a nervy end to the season as they bid to secure Champions League football for the first time in 20 years.

Newcastle have a few fitness concerns heading into the match with midfielder Sean Longstaff a doubt with a foot injury. The 25-year-old has missed the last two matches and saw a specialist earlier this week amid fears his injury was a serious one.

But the midfielder was given the all-clear with no broken bones or serious issues reported from the specialist.

Joelinton is a potential concern after he limped out of Sunday’s 2-0 defeat to Arsenal at St James’ Park. Jamaal Lascelles and Emil Krafth have both been ruled out for the remainder of the season while Ryan Fraser won’t be available after being made to end his campaign with the Under-21s side.

Leeds also have several injury problems themselves with four players likely to be out for the remainder of the season.

Here is the current list of doubts and outs heading into Saturday’s match...

Newcastle United: Joelinton - doubt Is a potential concern after limping heavily after being taken off in the defeat to Arsenal.

Newcastle United: Sean Longstaff - doubt Is a doubt after missing the last two matches with a foot injury. Saw a specialist on Tuesday which confirmed no broken bone or serious injury. Has an outside chance of being involved this weekend.

Leeds United: Luis Sinisterra - out Out for the remainder of the season with an ankle ligament injury.

Leeds United: Tyler Adams - out Is a doubt for the remainder of the season with a thigh injury.