Youri Tielemans’ first half penalty after Jamaal Lascelles fouled James Maddison inside the penalty area gave Leicester a half-time lead.

The Foxes doubled their advantage after the break as Harvey Barnes squared the ball to Patson Daka for an open goal tap-in. A second from Tielemans and another from Maddison sealed a convincing win for the home side.

Newcastle had a couple of chances to pull goals back through Joe Willock, Jonjo Shelvey and a Timothy Castagne back pass which was cleared off the line by Kasper Schmeichel. But it was too little too late as Eddie Howe’s side missed the chance to close the gap to safety, which remains at three points.

Next, United face a trip to Liverpool on Thursday (8pm kick-off) before hosting Manchester City and Manchester United over the festive period.

Here are Dominic Scurr’s player ratings from the match…

1. Martin Dubravka - 5 Could have done better with the fourth goal but wasn't helped by those in front of him. Photo: Shaun Botterill Photo Sales

2. Jamal Lewis - 5 Showed good tenacity the one time he did have a chance to get forward but was ultimately quiet at both ends before being withdrawn. Booked. Photo: Ian MacNicol Photo Sales

3. Jamaal Lascelles - 3 Couldn't build on last weekend's positive display. Conceded a very soft penalty after messing on at the back and being sold by Maddison. Marked the start of a very poor afternoon. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

4. Fabian Schar - 4 Saw an early shot blocked. Caught out of position on a number of occasions as Newcastle folded. Photo: Michael Regan Photo Sales