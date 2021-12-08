Leicester City dealt huge selection blow ahead of huge clashes with Napoli and Newcastle United
Brendan Rodgers has revealed that a number of Leicester City players have not travelled with the squad for their Europa League game against Napoli tomorrow night.
Leicester City face a crucial game away in Naples tomorrow night as they aim to secure safe passage to the Europa League knockout stages, however, they will be missing seven members of their squad due to ‘Covid-19 or illness’.
Brendan Rodgers revealed the news in his pre-match press conference but did not reveal which players had been affected, simply saying:
"There are some players and staff who are not here. We have had some positive cases and some people who are not well."
Rodgers continued: "We tested before we boarded the flight and before we left the hotel. We've taken every measure to be as safe as possible. We have taken every measure.”
The news comes four days ahead of Newcastle United’s trip to the King Power Stadium where Eddie Howe’s side will be aiming for back-to-back victories.