Leicester City face a crucial game away in Naples tomorrow night as they aim to secure safe passage to the Europa League knockout stages, however, they will be missing seven members of their squad due to ‘Covid-19 or illness’.

Brendan Rodgers revealed the news in his pre-match press conference but did not reveal which players had been affected, simply saying:

"There are some players and staff who are not here. We have had some positive cases and some people who are not well."

Brendan Rodgers has been dealt a huge selection blow ahead of the visit of Newcastle United (Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)

Rodgers continued: "We tested before we boarded the flight and before we left the hotel. We've taken every measure to be as safe as possible. We have taken every measure.”

The news comes four days ahead of Newcastle United’s trip to the King Power Stadium where Eddie Howe’s side will be aiming for back-to-back victories.

