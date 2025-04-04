Leicester City boosted by major injury return ahead of Newcastle United clash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Ruud van Nistelrooy has revealed that one of his key players will not be able to start against Newcastle United on Monday night, despite featuring against Manchester City on Wednesday.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Foxes were beaten 2-0 by Pep Guardiola’s side in midweek, a result which left them second-bottom of the Premier League and 12 points from safety. Leicester have now lost seven league matches in a row without scoring as they look destined to return to the Championship after just one season in the top-flight.

Their defeat against the Citizens on Wednesday night saw them behind after just two minutes, with the hosts then doubling their lead before the half-hour mark courtesy of Omar Marmoush - the man who netted a hat-trick against Newcastle United back in February. With Ipswich Town above them winning, defeat against the reigning champions was a damaging defeat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ruud van Nistelrooy provides Leicester City injury update

However, Van Nistelrooy was able to call on the services of right-back Ricardo Pereira during their trip to Manchester. The Portuguese international has missed huge swathes of the season through injury, with a hamstring problem keeping him out of action between November and March

Pereira made his return as a late substitute against Chelsea and despite missing their defeat to Manchester United, played the final 20 minutes at the Etihad Stadium as he built up his fitness levels. With just five days to rest and recover between their trip to the north west and their hosting of Eddie Howe’s side on Monday night, Pereira’s participation from the off has been thrown into doubt, but Van Nistelrooy is happy to have the 31-year-old at his disposal/

“He had a great 20 minutes, Ricardo,” Van Nistelrooy said . “Of course, with the injury he has, we’re careful with him.

“He had a hamstring injury after he was back so he missed a game because of that. Now he’s back after two days training only with the first team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Monday is soon but he’s definitely someone we’re very happy is available and can make an impact on Monday, but as a starter it’s quite early.”

Elsewhere, the Foxes have a fairly full complement of players to pick from with just Abdul Fatuwu expected to miss out on Monday. Fatawu suffered an ACL injury whilst playing for Ghana in November and was subsequently ruled-out for the remainder of the campaign.

The 21-year-old scored six goals and assisted 13 last season as the Foxes won promotion to the Premier League under Enzo Maresca. However, he failed to net in any of his 11 Premier League outings this term before being injured.

Newcastle United injury news

The Magpies, meanwhile, will certainly be without Lewis Hall, Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles when they visit the King Power Stadium. There are also doubts over the fitness of Kieran Trippier, Joelinton and Alexander Isak who all picked up knocks in midweek.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We'll wait and see today,” Howe said. “I'll see them for the first time today and hopefully they're feeling okay. We don't have any big injuries from Wednesday night but we have a few knocks and niggles.”