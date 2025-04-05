Eddie Howe has a number of injury concerns to deal with ahead of his side’s clash against Leicester City. | Getty Images

Newcastle United travel to the King Power Stadium on Monday night in search of a fourth successive win in all competitions. However, they didn’t escape their clash with Brentford in midweek with a clean bill of health with concerns over Alexander Isak and Joelinton emerging in the aftermath of that game.

Anthony Gordon, meanwhile, is back from suspension but has fresh fitness concerns of his own having been injured on international duty. Ruud van Nistelrooy, meanwhile, watched on as his struggling side were beaten 2-0 by Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium in a defeat that marked a seventh Premier League loss in a row for his side without scoring.

Here, we take a look at the latest team and injury news from both camps ahead of Leicester City v Newcastle United:

Leicester City injury and team news

Abdul Fatawu - out

Fatawu suffered an ACL injury whilst playing for Ghana back in November and will not feature again this season.

Ricardo Pereira - doubt

Pereira played 20 minutes of Leicester’s defeat to the reigning champions but his manager has cast doubt on whether he will be able to start on Monday night.

Harry Winks - doubt

Winks and Van Nistelrooy had a ‘heated confrontation’ ahead of their trip to Manchester in midweek with the midfielder subsequently being dropped from the matchday squad. It is not clear if he will return on Monday night.

Newcastle United injury and team news

Jamaal Lascelles - out

Lascelles faces a race against time to play again this season, although there is hope that he will be able to feature before the campaign concludes. He will not feature against the Foxes.

Sven Botman - out

Howe has issued a positive update on Botman’s recovery from a fresh knee injury and there is hope that the Dutchman could return to action in the coming weeks. Monday night will come too soon for him, however.

Lewis Hall - out

Hall will not feature again this season after sustaining a foot injury that required surgery. The former Chelsea man has undergone an operation on that issue and will be back in time for the start of next season.

Anthony Gordon - doubt

Gordon suffered an injury on international duty, one Howe has revealed looked ‘really bad’ before admitting that the former Everton man has been training individually this week as he recovers from that knock. He is a doubt for Monday’s game.

Alexander Isak - doubt

A groin injury hampered Isak against Brentford in midweek, although his manager didn’t believe it would lead to a long-term issue. Isak netted his 20th league goal on Wednesday night.

Joelinton - doubt

Joelinton suffered a knock against the Bees but was able to continue and finish the match. There is an expectation that the Brazilian, who is just one booking away from a two-match ban, will be fit enough to face Leicester City.

Targett missed out on Wednesday’s matchday squad through illness.