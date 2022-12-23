Newcastle United return to Premier League action when they face Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Boxing Day.

A win for the Magpies over Brendan Rodgers’ side would send them into 2nd place and above Manchester City who travel to Leeds United on December 28.

Newcastle supporters will have very fond memories of their last clash with the Foxes as Bruno Guimaraes’ diving header secured a dramatic stoppage time win in April.

However, Newcastle will be keen to avenge the 4-0 hammering they suffered at the King Power Stadium a little over a year ago in one of the rare moments of disappointment during Eddie Howe’s tenure at the club.

Both came through Carabao Cup tests in midweek and have been drawn together in the next round - but will Howe look to change the starting side that ran-out 1-0 winners over Bournemouth in the cup?

Here, we take a look at the side Howe could select to start against Leicester City:

1. GK: Nick Pope Pope added yet another clean sheet to his collection against Bournemouth in midweek, making it three clean sheets in his last three Magpies appearances and six out of the last eight. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

2. RB: Kieran Trippier It was Trippier’s dangerous cross that forced Adam Smith to turn the ball into his own net on Tuesday night, with the England man being afforded great time and space to attack the flanks on Tuesday. He may have to be more defensively minded against the Foxes however. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

3. CB: Fabian Schar It was great to see the return of the Schar and Sven Botman partnership on Tuesday, with neither looking like they had ever been away. Photo: Julian Finney Photo Sales

4. CB: Sven Botman The Dutchman is still unbeaten in all competitions as a Newcastle United player and will be hoping to extend that record against Leicester on Boxing Day. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales