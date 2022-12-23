Leicester City v Newcastle United: Eddie Howe’s predicted XI with major Allan Saint-Maximin call - photo gallery
Newcastle United return to Premier League action when they face Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Boxing Day.
A win for the Magpies over Brendan Rodgers’ side would send them into 2nd place and above Manchester City who travel to Leeds United on December 28.
Newcastle supporters will have very fond memories of their last clash with the Foxes as Bruno Guimaraes’ diving header secured a dramatic stoppage time win in April.
However, Newcastle will be keen to avenge the 4-0 hammering they suffered at the King Power Stadium a little over a year ago in one of the rare moments of disappointment during Eddie Howe’s tenure at the club.
Both came through Carabao Cup tests in midweek and have been drawn together in the next round - but will Howe look to change the starting side that ran-out 1-0 winners over Bournemouth in the cup?
Here, we take a look at the side Howe could select to start against Leicester City: