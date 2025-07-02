Newcastle United ‘scout’ Fabian Schar 2.0 that would be ‘perfect’ for Eddie Howe

Newcastle United have been linked with a move for Marseille defender Leonardo Balerdi in recent times.

Newcastle United’s search for a centre-back this summer has reportedly landed them at the door of the Marseille captain. Balerdi, according to the Mail Online , has been scouted by the Magpies as they ‘explore’ a potential deal.

Interest in Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi, whom they chased for a number of weeks last summer, has waned in recent times as Liverpool reportedly step up their interest in the Three Lions man. After seeing Lloyd Kelly join Juventus on a permanent deal, strengthening at centre-back is among the club’s priorities this summer and whilst Premier League experience can be an invaluable asset, sometimes the best value for money can be found abroad.

Could Balerdi be that value for money signing and, if he is, what could he bring to St James’ Park if a deal can be agreed between Newcastle United and Marseille?

Who is Leonardo Balerdi?

Balerdi is a 26-year-old centre-back that has been capped eight times at senior level by Argentina. He has spent six years in Europe following a move from Boca Juniors to Borussia Dortmund in 2019.

Balerdi made just eight appearances in all competitions for Dortmund, though, before being sent to Marseille on-loan in 2020, a club he would join on a permanent basis a season later. After initially failing to impress in Europe, Balerdi has found a home in the south of France and captained Marseille last season as they finished runners-up to PSG in Ligue 1.

What would Leonardo Balerdi bring to Newcastle United?

Balerdi could be seen as the perfect long-term replacement for Fabian Schar. According to FootMob , Balerdi averages 93.28 successful passes per 90 minutes, with an accuracy of 94%. Schar, meanwhile, regarded by many as Newcastle United’s best passer of the ball and someone that is so often used to begin attacks, completes just 50.29 passes per 90 minutes with an accuracy of 84.5%.

Of course, these discrepancies can be credited to the differing styles of football between Roberto De Zerbi and Eddie Howe teams, but it shows that Balerdi can be used in that Schar-esque role. Balerdi’s defensive stats, namely tackles, duels and aerial duels also trump those of his Swiss counterpart.

Balerdi’s defensive stats are actually most closely matched by Sven Botman, although the Dutchman’s sample size from last season is a lot smaller than either Schar or the Argentine. If Balerdi was to move to Tyneside, then he would offer a physical presence, something Howe likes in his back line, and an ability on the ball that is matched only by Dan Burn - someone who most often used to keep things tidy at the back and keep the Magpies ticking over.

Balerdi can play on the right or left of centre-back, but would almost certainly play as a right-sided centre-half on Tyneside. All of his physical statistics point towards Balerdi being a perfect Howe-type of player - all eyes are now on Newcastle United to see if they firm up their reported interest into a concrete bid.