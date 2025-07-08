Atalanta’s Giorgio Scalvini has emerged as a transfer target for Newcastle United this summer.

Scalvini is admired by Newcastle United as they look to strengthen their defensive ranks. However, Atalanta are remaining firm in their reluctance to see the defender leave the club this summer.

The Italian international may have missed large portions of last season due to injury, with both ACL and shoulder issues severely limiting his gametime, but the 21-year-old remains a crucial figure in Bergamo. Gian Piero Gasperini’s move to Roma has thrown a spanner into the works at Atalanta, but it is understood that Scalvini has a big role to play under new manager Ivan Juric.

Newcastle United have not been put off by Atalanta’s stance, but they may need to look at alternatives if they cannot tempt the Serie A club into selling. One of those alternatives could be Marseille defender Leonardo Balerdi.

The Mail Online reported earlier this month that Balerdi had emerged as a possible option for the Magpies and that a deal for the defender had been ‘explored’. The 26-year-old has been capped eight times at senior level by Argentina and was named Marseille captain by Roberto De Zerbi last season.

Leonardo Balerdi ‘asking price’

Strengthening at centre-back is a priority for Newcastle United this summer as they look to freshen up Eddie Howe’s squad for the first time in four transfer windows. The Premier League’s financial rules have hamstrung Newcastle’s attempts at signing any first-team players during the last three transfer windows.

Lloyd Kelly, who has since joined Juventus on a permanent basis, and Will Osula were the only senior signings twelve months ago and whilst the club have a better PSR position this year, they will still want to ensure they get the very best value for money transfers possible. According to Football Insider , Balerdi could cost north of £30m this summer.

Balerdi joined Marseille for around £10m back in 2021, with the French side potentially trebling their money on the defender should he move to St James’ Park this summer. It must be noted that Newcastle United are not afraid to splash money on defensive recruitments with Sven Botman, Lewis Hall and Tino Livramento all costing the club more than £30m each when add-ons are included.

Livramento, who won the U21 European Championship with England last month, could cost up to £40m in all - a fee that now seems like a bargain two years on from his move from Southampton. This time last year, the Magpies were heavily-linked with a move for Marc Gehi with Crystal Palace demanding a fee well in excess of £60m for the defender.

That move was made impossible twelve months ago due to financial restrictions and it is understood that they have shifted their attention away from Guehi this summer. Neither Scalvini nor Balerdi have Premier League experience but in a summer in which it is imperative that the Magpies both strengthen their squad and get maximum bang for their buck, there could be deals there to explore.