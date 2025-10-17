Lewis Hall positive injury twist after Newcastle United scan results

Lewis Hall injury: Eddie Howe is set to provide a further update on the Newcastle United defender’s injury ahead of the trip to Brighton on Saturday.

Newcastle United defender Lewis Hall is facing a spell on the sidelines following scan results on a hamstring injury picked up earlier this month.

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe confirmed Hall has suffered a hamstring injury following the 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest before the international break.

The Magpies boss is set to provide a further official update on the 21-year-old’s fitness in his Friday morning press conference head of Saturday’s return to Premier League action at Brighton & Hove Albion (3pm kick-off).

Speaking after the Forest match just under a fortnight ago, Howe said: “Yeah, he felt his hamstring against Union [Saint-Gilloise], which was a real blow for us.

“We've been trying to manage him back. Unfortunately, yeah, I just felt something in that game. We've had it scanned before we get conclusive evidence of how long he'll be out.

“He needs another re-scan in about 10 days, I think it is. So it's not going to be a short-term injury. We hope it's not going to be a long-term injury, but we sort of don't know yet.”

Now that the 10 days have passed, there is more clarity on Hall’s injury.

Lewis Hall injury update twist after fresh scan

According to The Daily Mail, Hall’s return timeframe is around ‘six to eight weeks’ after suffering his hamstring injury on October 1.

While that would rule Hall out until mid-November to early December, it is claimed there is a chance the left-back could return before the November international break following his latest scan results.

While far from ideal, it’s a positive update on the defender, who looks to have avoided another lengthy absence, having previously missed over five months due to a foot injury suffered back in February.

Newcastle have a busy run of fixtures coming up with Brighton, Benfica, Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur to come before the end of the month. They then face trips to West Ham United and Brentford, either side of a Champions League home match against Athletic Club before the November international break.

Hall will be hoping to get back to full fitness sooner rather than later, having missed out on a lot of football and club level as well as the last four England squads since making his international debut last year.

Newcastle United identify Lewis Hall replacement

With Tino Livramento also out injured until late November with a knee issue, Dan Burn has deputised at left-back for the past two matches.

Burn is set to line-up against his former club Brighton on Saturday at left-back once again unless Howe has found ‘a rabbit in the hat’ during the international break.

Kieran Trippier and Emil Krafth are also capable of playing the role if needed but are more natural on the right. 21-year-old Alex Murphy is more natrual in the position but has not started a competitive game for the club.

When asked about his full-back options, Howe said: “There's not too many options, I wouldn't say.

“I haven't got a rabbit in the hat that probably you wouldn't have thought of. It's a concern for us because it's such a key position.

“I think Dan's played really well the last two games there.

“We've got players that can switch sides [but] that is difficult. I think Tino Livramento made it look very easy, but it's very difficult to do.

“Some players probably feel more comfortable doing that than others. We've got Alex Murphy, who's developing all the time, who can play that role for us. But beyond that, I don't think we have too many others.”