Newcastle United players are returning to pre-season training today as they begin preparations for a new campaign.

Eddie Howe’s side ended last season with silverware in their trophy cabinet and qualification for next season’s Champions League in the bag. Although their campaign ended with back-to-back defeats, the 2024/25 season will forever remain a memorable one with hope that next season can reach even higher heights.

Newcastle United’s preparations for that season begins today with two weeks of training ground work before their first friendly clash against Celtic at Celtic Park on Saturday 19 July (3pm kick-off). Although there are no new signings joining the group, there is optimism that the squad can be bolstered in the coming days and weeks and certainly before their season gets underway against Aston Villa on Saturday 16 August.

Whilst Howe, his coaching staff and players return to Darsley Park today, not all of Howe’s first-team players will be returning to training. Those on international duty have been given extra time off, whilst players like Tino Livramento and Will Osula, both of whom played for their nations at this summer’s U21 European Championship, will be allowed sufficient rest time.

There are also a couple of players who ended last season on the treatment table and who will have to be closely monitored before they can return to full training:

Lewis Hall

Hall missed the final few months of the season after undergoing surgery on a foot injury. Hall was brilliant before his injury and would have been a shoe-in for player of the season contention had he not had his season prematurely curtailed.

Whilst he has revealed that progress on his rehabilitation is going well and that he could be fit to start the season, he will join his teammates in full training later on during pre-season.

Joelinton

Joelinton was a huge miss in the final weeks of the season as a knee injury sidelined him. The Brazilian took time off to recover from that knock and spent a great deal of time back in Brazil.

Fortunately, it seems as though he has overcome that injury and he is expected to feature for the Magpies during pre-season. Joelinton will enter his seventh season as a Newcastle United player next campaign.

Isaac Hayden

Hayden is still contracted to the club, but has no role to play. He spent the second half of last season on-loan at Portsmouth and will be keen to get regular first-team football again next season to force himself into Steve McClaren’s thinking for the Jamaican national team - especially if the Reggae Boyz qualify for next summer’s World Cup.

Callum Wilson

Wilson is out of contract and has not agreed to an extension with the club. Newcastle United are yet to publicly confirm his departure.

Tino Livramento/Will Osula

Both Livramento and Osula will be granted an extra period of time off following their work at the U21 Euros this summer. Osula and Denmark progressed to the knockout stages whilst Livramento starred as England retained their crown with victory over Germany in the final at the end of June.