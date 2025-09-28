Newcastle United defender Lewis Hall. | Getty Images

Lewis Hall is out for Newcastle United against Arsenal at St James’ Park.

Lewis Hall has dropped out of the Newcastle United matchday squad against Arsenal on Sunday afternoon.

Following a lengthy injury, the 21-year-old returned to Newcastle’s starting line-up for the first time since February last weekend at Bournemouth and started again four days later against Bradford City in the Carabao Cup.

In Hall’s absence, Tino Livramento has returned to Newcastle’s starting line-up after being named as a substitute on Wednesday night.

Lewis Hall absence explained

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe hinted that the club would have to be careful managing Hall during a busy fixture schedule.

"I'm sure he'll be better physically for the two games,” Howe said on Friday. “I think Lew's still building his way back up to his best physical level. I was pleased with him in different ways.

"Probably, you look at the Bournemouth game, it was a really good defensive performance from the team and he played his part within that. Then against Bradford, he had a lot more of the ball and a lot more creative and attacking intent and I thought he got better as the game went on.

"So I think good signs for him but we've still got to treat him carefully in the early stages of his comeback.”

Following Sunday’s team news, the club’s official reason for Hall’s absence is down to his minutes being managed with the defender expected to be back in contention for the Champions League trip to Union Saint-Gilloise on Wednesday.

Newcastle United confirmed team news v Arsenal

Howe made six changes to the side that beat Bradford City 4-1 in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday evening. Pope, Burn, Murphy, Tonali, Woltemade, and Livramento all come back into the side.

Newcastle United XI v Arsenal: Pope; Thiaw, Botman, Burn; Murphy, Tonali, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Livramento; Woltemade, Gordon

Substitutes: Ramsdale, Trippier, Lascelles, Barnes, Krafth, Osula, Elanga, Willock, Miley