Newcastle United defender Lewis Hall has undergone an operation on his foot injury that will see him ruled out for the remainder of the 2024-25 campaign.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hall missed Newcastle’s 2-1 defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion earlier this month with a foot injury that was later confirmed to require season-ending surgery following specialist consultation. Hall wanted to play on through the pain barrier but it was decided that the best course of action was for the youngster to have an operation.

It is hoped Hall will return to fitness in pre-season in July and be ready to start the 2025-26 campaign with Newcastle. Hall had been enjoying a breakthrough season at Newcastle after making his loan move from Chelsea permanent for £28million last summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But now he will miss the upcoming Carabao Cup final against Liverpool on Sunday (4:30pm kick-off) at Wembley Stadium as well as the final 10 matches of the Premier League season as Newcastle look to qualify for the Champions League for the second time in three seasons.

Lewis Hall reacts to season-ending injury blow

Speaking to the club website following his injury, Hall said: "It's gutting, especially with the games coming up.

"There's so much to play for until the end of the season and I was looking forward to them so much, so it's devastating, not just for me but being able to help the team.

"I feel like my season's gone well and it's come at probably the worst time. I would want to continue playing but we had to look at my career and agree on what was best.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If I was to play through the pain, things could have got worse which would have a negative impact on my career long-term.

"Honestly, I would play through anything if I could. Obviously the cup final is a massive game; I'd played in all the games leading up to it and I'd like to think I've played a big part in us getting to this stage.

"And with the internationals coming up as well, it's disappointing that I'm not available to be selected for that - and that I can't play in the end-of-season games which ultimately will determine the competitions we play in [next season], whether we get in the Champions League.

"It's quite hard to accept at the minute but I'm still young and there are many opportunities ahead, I'm very confident in that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I haven't had it before in my career but watching us train every day and watching the team play is something that I'm really not looking forward to, but I've got so much faith in the boys to get us over the line and do what we need to do."

Lewis Hall confirms surgery success

Following his operation, Hall took to Instagram to post an image of himself in a hospital bed with his left foot bandaged up along with the caption: “Still absolutely devastated to not be out there with the lads at such a crucial part of the season.

“Surgery was a success and now time to rest, recover and support the boys. Thank you for all the messages over the past week, can’t wait to be back out there ready for next season. 🤞❤️”