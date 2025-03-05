Lewis Hall’s injury means Newcastle United will be without at least three first team players against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final on March 16.

Defender Lewis Hall is set to miss the Carabao Cup final at Wembley Stadium after picking up a foot injury against Liverpool at Anfield last week. The 20-year-old has had a scan and seen a specialist having missed Sunday’s 2-1 defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion in the FA Cup.

Now Newcastle have confirmed in an official update that Hall will require surgery and miss the remainder of the season as a result.

The update read: “Newcastle United defender Lewis Hall will miss the rest of the 2024/25 season after sustaining an injury to a bone in his foot.

“The 20-year-old was injured during the Magpies’ Premier League fixture at Liverpool. Following a scan and advice from a specialist, Lewis will undergo surgery before a period of rehabilitation with the club’s medical team.

“Everyone at Newcastle United wishes Lewis the very best with his surgery and recovery.”

It’s the latest blow for Newcastle, who have already lost Anthony Gordon for the next three matches following his straight red card against Brighton. Jamaal Lascelles will also miss the final as he recovers from a knee injury while Sven Botman is a doubt having been sidelined for a month with a knee issue.

What Eddie Howe said about Lewis Hall’s injury

Eddie Howe said about Hall’s injury: “Yeah, an ankle problem after the Liverpool game.

“He didn't really recover well, he felt a pain, so he's been to see a specialist, he had a scan, now he's been to see a specialist and we're awaiting further news.

“No [return date] not at the moment.”

Sven Botman a doubt for Newcastle United

Botman’s ‘knock’ to his knee picked up against Arsenal has turned into a month on the sidelines for the defender. The situation is now looking desperate with just one important Premier League match at West Ham before the crucial cup final.

Providing an update on the defender, Howe said: “Sven was close, did light training [on Saturday], but didn't feel 100% confident in his body, so we decided not to risk him [v Brighton].

“We still hope that he can play a part either in our next game or the game after. Desperate to get him back fit, such a big player, but again we couldn't take a risk with him if he wasn't 100% fit.”

Anthony Gordon suspended for Newcastle United v West Ham, Liverpool & Brentford

Gordon will miss the next three games for Newcastle due to suspension. But Howe is trying to take the positives as he prepares to hand an opportunity to someone else.

“If Anthony is missing the game then of course that would be a big blow to us,” Howe said. “But as always the cliché, when someone else suffers a misfortune in that way it's someone else's opportunity and I think that's what we have a squad for, that's what we have very good players for.

“So I think we have to look at it that way and I'm sure Anthony would want us to look at it that way.He would want us to, in his absence, carry on and be really strong and try and win the game.”