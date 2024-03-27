Newcastle United will be hoping to welcome a few key players back from injury following the international break despite suffering some fresh blows.

The Magpies have been in Dubai for a warm-weather training camp while the club's international players represented their respective nations. After a two-week break, Newcastle will return to competitive action against West Ham United at St James' Park on Saturday, March 30 (12:30pm kick-off).

Eddie Howe's side will be hoping to welcome three players back from injury for the match against The Hammers. Last time out, Newcastle were beaten 2-0 by Manchester City in the FA Cup quarter-final.

Kieran Trippier, Tino Livramento and Harvey Barnes all missed the match with minor injuries and it is hoped they will be back in contention this weekend.

But Newcastle were dealt a significant injury blow last week with Sven Botman suffering an ACL injury that will rule him out until late 2024. The 24-year-old suffered a serious knee injury at the start of the season which sidelined him for three months.

Lewis Miley's season may also be brought to a premature end after the 17-year-old suffered a back injury while on international duty. He will return to Newcastle for further assessment this week.

Howe's side also have longer-term injuries to Nick Pope, Callum Wilson and Joelinton to manage over the coming weeks. It is hoped all three will be back in action before the end of the season.

Here is Newcastle United's current injury list and expected return dates...

1 . Tino Livramento (ankle) Livramento picked up a twisted ankle injury at Chelsea which ruled him out for the Manchester City trip. He is set to be back involved after the international break. Expected return: West Ham United (H) - 30/03 Photo Sales

2 . Harvey Barnes (hamstring) Missed the Chelsea and Manchester City matches with a minor hamstring injury. Expected return: West Ham United (H) - 30/03 Photo Sales

3 . Kieran Trippier (calf) Trippier was forced off during the 3-0 win over Wolves with a calf injury. Following a scan result, Trippier has been ruled out for a few weeks. He has not joined up with England because of the injury. Expected return: West Ham United (H) - 30/03 Photo Sales