Newcastle United midfielder spotted in training after ‘worrying’ summer injury blow

Lewis Miley has posted photos of him back in training with Newcastle United, just weeks after a groin injury forced him to withdraw from international duty.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Miley was named in Will Antwi’s England Under-19’s squad that took part in this summer’s U19 European Championship. However, two draws and a defeat in their three group stage outings saw England’s time in the tournament end at the first hurdle.

Miley, though, didn’t play a single minute of that tournament after withdrawing early from international duty. The Magpies midfielder had suffered a slight groin injury in the run up to the tournament and instead opted to recover and rehabilitate that knock, rather than risk making it worse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Miley withdrew from the squad alongside Southampton’s Tyler Dibling. Dibling has been linked with a move to St James’ Park in the recent past but is not believed to be someone currently on Newcastle’s radar.

Sunderland midfielder Chris Rigg also withdrew from Antwi’s squad. Rigg, who will play Premier League football with the Black Cats next summer, had suffered a foot injury.

Lewis Miley spotted in Newcastle United training

After missing the first portion of last season through injury, worrying fears that history had repeated itself emerged in the immediate days following news that Miley had withdrawn from international duty. The teenager injured his foot whilst doing extra work before his teammates had returned to Darsley Park last summer and didn’t make his first appearance until the end of October during a Carabao Cup win over Chelsea.

Miley had to wait until the weekend before Christmas to make his first Premier League appearance of the season, coming on as a substitute during their thumping win over Ipswich Town at Portman Road. Miley would go on to make 19 appearances in all competitions, making just one Premier League start.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

Big things are expected from him this season and Miley has posted an update on his fitness to Instagram. In his story, Miley posted a photo of him running on grass alongside teammates Anthony Gordon and Harvey Barnes.

The majority of Howe’s squad returned to pre-season training on Monday as they began preparations for a new season. Their first friendly match will take place at Celtic Park on Saturday 19 June (3pm kick-off) when they face Celtic in the inaugural Adidas Cup before jetting off to Asia to play games in South Korea and Singapore.

Miley missed the entirety of last pre-season through injury and will be desperate to use this summer to remind Howe of his qualities. Whilst the three of Sandro Tonali, Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes are the head coach’s go to starting trio, Miley should get plenty of opportunities to impress this season with league, cup and European games to play.

Sean Longstaff’s potential departure could also open the door for Miley to get more games under his belt next season. Longstaff has been heavily-linked with a move to Leeds United and has been the subject of a number of bids from Elland Road this summer with the latest worth a total package of £12m.