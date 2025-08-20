Newcastle United transfer news: Lewis Miley has been linked with a move to Championship side Ipswich Town in recent days.

Newcastle United’s focus in the last two weeks of the window will be to strengthen Eddie Howe’s squad and fill some glaring holes in their starting XI. They also have the Alexander Isak saga to deal with, one that significantly ramped up on Tuesday night with statements from both the player and club being released detailing their respective positions on the matter.

Elsewhere, though, the Magpies will have to remain braced for interest in some other players of the squad. This includes young midfielder Lewis Miley.

Miley enjoyed a breakthrough season during the 2023/24 campaign where he not only papered over cracks of an injury ravaged squad, but very much impressed during those games at looked at home in the first-team. Even in the Champions League against the likes of PSG and AC Milan, Miley held his own and looked like being a very good option for the Magpies.

An injury at the beginning of last season, though, slightly derailed his campaign as he had to settle for a spot on Howe’s bench for much of the year. However, with the return of Champions League football, Newcastle United’s squad will be needed more than ever this season and Miley is someone who has a major role to play going forward.

Newcastle United reject Lewis Miley transfer approach

That is largely the reason for the Magpies rejecting a loan approach for Miley from Championship side Ipswich Town. Although working under Kieran McKenna at Portman Road looks like being a good fit for Miley and how Newcastle United would like to see him developed, the need for him to be an option in Howe’s squad this season means a loan just isn’t feasible unless he is replaced.

The signing of Jacob Ramsey from Aston Villa has plugged the gap left by Sean Longstaff’s departure, with Howe now having six central midfielders to pick from this season. Joe Willock’s current injury issues and recent fitness track record will also be a concern for the club going forward.

As reported by Sky Sports, Ipswich’s offer of a season-long loan for Miley was swiftly rejected by Newcastle United who value the teenager as a possible first-team option this season. At 19 and with two seasons of senior football behind him, this could be Miley’s time to shine.

Certainly, that is the view of Howe who, when the midfielder was slowly coming back to fitness during the first-half of last season, predicted the teenager to have a big future on Tyneside: “Lewis is going to be an outstanding player for this club for many, many years but we need to help his recovery back into the first-team well and he's now getting himself back into a position where he's able to play."

After impressing against Espanyol in the Magpies’ penultimate pre-season friendly, Miley was a late substitute at Villa Park at the weekend as they pressed for a winner against ten men. It’s likely that Howe will opt for his tried and tested midfield three of Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton and Sandro Tonali on Monday night when Liverpool travel to St James’ Park.