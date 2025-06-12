Newcastle United midfielder Lewis Miley has officially replaced Trent Alexander-Arnold as Under Armour’s ‘face of the north’.

Miley agreed a ‘multi-year contract’ with Under Armour last year and has now been officially unveiled as the American sportswear company’s ‘face of the north’. It came after Miley’s previous deal with Adidas expired.

According to Mail Online, Miley has replaced Trent Alexander-Arnold, who swapped Under Armour for Adidas. The England international has recently left Premier League champions Liverpool to join Real Madrid on a free transfer.

Miley, 19, is regarded as one of the Premier League’s most promising young players having broken into the Newcastle first-team squad during the 2023/24 campaign, featuring in the Champions League and playing 26 games in total.

The midfielder’s impact during the 2024/25 campaign was limited due to injury and the return of Sandro Tonali from a 10-month betting ban as well as Joelinton and Joe Willock from injury absences. Still, Miley scored twice in four starts for Newcastle in all competitions during the campaign, making a further 15 appearances as a substitute.

Under Armour make Lewis Miley post

Confirming the multi-year contract with Miley, Under Armour posted a black-and-white image of the Newcastle midfielder kitted out in Under Armour clothing along with the caption: “Made in the North. Built for the big stage. @lewis_mileyy is only getting started.”

It’s a big season ahead for Miley as Newcastle prepare for a return of Champions League football and head coach Eddie Howe will have to utilise his squad more due to the busier fixture schedule. An injury crisis amid Champions League football two seasons ago saw Miley handed an opportunity in Newcastle’s first-team at just 17 years old.

After taking his opportunity, Miley has since signed a new long-term deal at Newcastle and will be looking to make a bigger impact on the side this coming season.

Eddie Howe addresses Lewis Miley’s future at Newcastle United

Miley was able to move above Sean Longstaff in the midfield pecking order during the second half of the 2024/25 campaign but will still have his work cut out to get regular first-team football as he competes with the likes of Bruno Guimaraes, Tonali and Joelinton.

Given PSR pressures and the incentive to sell academy players for ‘pure profit’, Longstaff has been heavily linked with a move away from Newcastle this summer. Although Miley’s future at Newcastle is more secure, his name has also been brought up in a similar context to Longstaff’s.

But head coach Howe insists the teenager has a big future ahead of him on Tyneside.

Howe told The Gazette: “There's fierce competition in that area, when you look at the starting three we had in there, outstanding players in their own right, then you've got Joe Willock, Sean Longstaff, two vastly experienced players behind those.

“Lewis is going to be an outstanding player for this club for many, many years but we need to help his recovery back into the first-team well and he's now getting himself back into a position where he's able to play.”