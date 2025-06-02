Liam Delap is set to complete a permanent transfer to Chelsea this week after turning down the likes of Newcastle United and Manchester United.

Heading into the summer transfer window, Delap was targeted by several Premier League clubs due to his relatively low relegation release clause at Ipswich Town.

Despite Ipswich’s relegation from the Premier League, Delap managed to score 12 goals after joining the club from Manchester City in a deal worth up to £20million last summer.

But Newcastle United’s 3-0 win over Ipswich at St James’ Park back in April confirmed The Tractor Boys’ relegation from the Premier League and, in-turn, made Delap’s relegation release clause active ahead of the summer transfer window.

Liam Delap to Chelsea transfer imminent

Chelsea, acting quickly ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup, have triggered Delap’s £30million release clause and the 22-year-old is set to finalise a move to Stamford Bridge this week after undergoing the initial part of his medical.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano provided an update on the move via his X account.

Romano wrote: “Liam Delap completes first part of his medical at Chelsea and formal steps will follow early next week. All set to get the deal official. Delap will play for Chelsea.”

Newcastle United held talks with Liam Delap ahead of summer transfer

Newcastle held a serious interest in Delap and held formal talks ahead of the summer transfer window opening. While Newcastle are able to offer Champions League football for next season, they could not guarantee Delap regular starts with Alexander Isak currently leading the line.

Manchester United were previously understood to be favourites to sign the striker though missing out on Champions League football ultimately dented their chances. In Chelsea the Delap found the right mix of being a potential first choice striker and Champions League football.

Speaking about Delap back in April, Eddie Howe revealed his admiration for the 22-year-old.

“He's a pivotal player for them, there's no denying that,” Howe told The Gazette. “I think he's had a very good season. He's got big strengths, very strong, powerful runner. Certainly knows where the goal is. I think he's had a really good season. He's always had a lot of potential.

“You could see from the very early times we've played against him previously, what a threat he can be.”

Newcastle will look to sign a forward this summer with Callum Wilson’s contract set to expire at the end of the month. The 33-year-old appeared to wave goodbye to the Newcastle supporters at St James’ Park following the final game of the season against Everton.

Delap is part of the England Under-21s squad for the upcoming European Championships in Slovakia. Meanwhile, Chelsea are preparing to play in the Club World Cup in the United States this month and are keen to have Delap involved, leaving the striker with a difficult decision to make.

Chelsea’s first Club World Cup game is against Leon on June 16 while England Under-21s get their European Championships underway against Czechia on June 12.