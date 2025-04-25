Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United are set to get a closer look at summer transfer target Liam Delap at St James’ Park this Saturday.

Newcastle host Ipswich Town in the Premier League (3pm kick-off) as they look to return to third place in the table.

A win for Newcastle would take them back above Nottingham Forest and Manchester City - who face one another in the FA Cup semi-final this weekend. But a draw or defeat for Ipswich, or any result for West Ham United, would also mathematically relegate them from the Premier League with four games left to play.

One shining light in Ipswich’s season has been for solid form of striker Liam Delap. The 22-year-old has scored 12 goals in 31 league appearances for The Tractor Boys so far this season, but missed the previous match against Newcastle due to suspension.

The Magpies won 4-0 at Portman Road back in December with Alexander Isak scoring a hat-trick and Jacob Murphy also finding the net.

Newcastle United transfer interest in Liam Delap

With Ipswich’s relegation from the Premier League looking almost certain, Delap has a relegation release clause that has several clubs monitoring the situation ahead of the summer transfer window.

Should Ipswich be relegated, Delap’s £30million relegation release clause could be triggered by a Premier League side. Meaning Newcastle can effectively make the clause active by avoiding defeat against Ipswich.

The fee represents good value for money for a 22-year-old striker who has scored double figures for a struggling Premier League side. According to the Telegraph, Newcastle United are prepared to battle with Manchester United for Delap’s signature this summer.

Man United are understood to be the frontrunners for the striker, while rivals Manchester City have a 20% sell-on clause after selling him to Ipswich last summer.

Newcastle will be looking at striker options this summer as they look to provide added competition for Alexander Isak up front. And they will get a first hand look at Delap at St James’ Park on Saturday.

Eddie Howe comments on ‘powerful’ Liam Delap

Discussing the prospect of coming up against reported transfer target Delap on Saturday, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said: “Yeah, he's a pivotal player for them, there's no denying that. I think he's had a very good season.He's got big strengths, very strong, powerful runner.

“Certainly knows where the goal is. I think he's had a really good season. He's always had a lot of potential.”

Delap’s only goal for Manchester City came in a 2-1 EFL Cup win against AFC Bournemouth in 2020. Newcastle assistant manager Jason Tindall was in charge of The Cherries for that game.

“You could see from the very early times we've played against him previously, what a threat he can be,” Howe added.

“But [Ipswich] have other players as well around their team and their squad who can contribute effectively to their attacking game.

“I think they've had a difficult season in that respect. They've done a lot better away from home than they have at home and that would be a frustration for them.

“But their away form has actually been very strong. So, I think that's another warning sign for us to say that we have to be absolutely right for this game.