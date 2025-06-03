Liam Delap has reportedly ‘completed’ a move to Chelsea following talks with Newcastle United and Manchester United.

The 22-year-old striker was one of the top Premier League targets ahead of the summer transfer window after Ipswich Town’s relegation activated a £30million release clause in his contract.

Despite suffering relegation with Ipswich, Delap had a positive individual campaign in the Premier League, scoring 12 goals. It was the young forward’s first full top flight season after he joined Ipswich from Manchester City in a deal worth up to £20million.

But when Ipswich’s relegation from the Premier League was confirmed with a 3-0 defeat at Newcastle in April, several clubs were put on high alert over his availability. Newcastle held talks with the player’s representatives over a potential move but the prospect of being a back-up option to Alexander Isak made the move a hard sell.

Manchester United were thought to be in pole position to sign Delap, but The Red Devils missing out on Champions League football saw the striker turn to Chelsea. The Blues qualified for the Champions League and have a place in the squad for a striker to come in and lead the line ahead of Nicolas Jackson, who ended the season suspended following his straight red card at Newcastle last month.

Liam Delap to Chelsea transfer ‘complete’

Chelsea, acting quickly ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup, triggered Delap’s £30million release clause and have finalised his move to Stamford Bridge this week.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano provided an update on the move via his X account.

Romano wrote: “Liam Delap has completed final part of medical tests at Chelsea and he can be considered new #CFC player. £30m move completed from Ipswich.”

The update was backed up by several well-regarded sources, with Delap now a Chelsea player. It’s just a case of waiting for the official announcement from the club.

Liam Delap facing Chelsea dilemma already

Delap is part of the England Under-21s squad for the upcoming European Championships in Slovakia. Meanwhile, Chelsea are preparing to play in the Club World Cup in the United States this month and are keen to have Delap involved, leaving the striker with a difficult decision to make.

Chelsea’s first Club World Cup game is against Leon on June 16, while England Under-21s get their European Championships underway against Czechia on June 12.

Newcastle United admire Liam Delap - but will now look elsewhere

Newcastle held a serious interest in Delap but are already looking at alternative attacking options to support Isak next season.

Newcastle will look to sign a forward this summer with Callum Wilson’s contract set to expire at the end of the month. The 33-year-old appeared to wave goodbye to the Newcastle supporters at St James’ Park following the final game of the season against Everton.

Speaking about Delap back in April, Eddie Howe revealed his admiration for the 22-year-old.

“He's a pivotal player for them, there's no denying that,” Howe told The Gazette. “I think he's had a very good season. He's got big strengths, very strong, powerful runner. Certainly knows where the goal is. I think he's had a really good season. He's always had a lot of potential.

“You could see from the very early times we've played against him previously, what a threat he can be.”