Liam Delap will reportedly reject the chance to join Newcastle United this summer

Newcastle United’s hopes of signing Liam Delap this summer have reportedly been dealt a major blow.

The Ipswich Town man has starred in his first season as a Premier League striker and with a £30m release clause in his contract now active, is expected to leave Portman Road this summer. Delap has netted 12 times in the league for the Tractor Boys and is attracting the attention of a number of top English clubs.

Among them is Newcastle United who reportedly view Delap as an ideal deputy to Alexander Isak in order to manage the Swedish international’s minutes over a season which will involve European football in one form or another. Delap’s proven Premier League ability also means he can hit the ground running and be able to contribute from day one.

However, Chelsea and Manchester United have also shown interest in the striker, with both of those clubs reportedly viewing Delap as first-choice striker. Wherever Delap ends up this summer will leave a couple of clubs disappointed - and a recent update suggests that it could be the two that met at St James’ Park on Sunday.

Liam Delap transfer update

According to TalkSport , Delap is edging towards a move to Old Trafford this summer. They report that Delap, who rose through the ranks at Manchester City before sealing a permanent move to Portman Road last summer, is keen on a return to the north west.

Ruben Amorim’s side currently sit 16th in the Premier league table and cannot finish above 13th this season. However, they do have a backdoor route into the Champions League via the Europa League available to them.

Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee have scored just seven league goals between them this season, five fewer than Delap has managed for a relegated side. A move to Old Trafford may also increase Delap’s chances of an England call-up, however, it will also see Manchester City net money as part of the deal after they inserted a future sell-on clause into the deal that saw the striker leave the Etihad Stadium.

Seeing Delap move to Old Trafford would be a blow for the Magpies who will have to turn their attention elsewhere. Chelsea, meanwhile, will begin next season without the services of Nicolas Jackson after he was sent off against Newcastle on Sunday.

Jackson was shown a straight red card for elbowing Sven Botman and will serve a three-match ban. Two of those games will come against the Red Devils and Nottingham Forest before the end of this month with the third and final game coming in the first match of next season.

Delap’s future could be decided as soon as 1 June when the summer transfer window opens - albeit very briefly. Clubs in England will have just ten days to sort any business before the window closes temporarily on 10 June.

It will then reopen on 16 June and run until 1 September. These dates are to help clubs competing in this summer’s Club World Cup to sign any players before that competition begins on 13 June.