Liam Kennedy's player ratings: How Joelinton and Newcastle teammates fared in Preston defeat
Joelinton made his debut as Newcastle United slipped to a 2-1 defeat at Preston North End in dreadful conditions – but how did he and his teammates fare?
By Liam Kennedy
Saturday, 27 July, 2019, 17:30
Steve Bruce stood on the touchline for the first-time as Toon boss as two second-half penalties from Paul Gallagher cancelled out Jonjo Shelvey’s 40th minute free-kick. Bruce used the game to give virtually his full squad minutes, with only two players staying on the field from the side that started the first-half: