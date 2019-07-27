Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce

Liam Kennedy's player ratings: How Joelinton and Newcastle teammates fared in Preston defeat

Joelinton made his debut as Newcastle United slipped to a 2-1 defeat at Preston North End in dreadful conditions – but how did he and his teammates fare?

By Liam Kennedy
Saturday, 27 July, 2019, 17:30

Steve Bruce stood on the touchline for the first-time as Toon boss as two second-half penalties from Paul Gallagher cancelled out Jonjo Shelvey’s 40th minute free-kick. Bruce used the game to give virtually his full squad minutes, with only two players staying on the field from the side that started the first-half:

1. Freddie Woodman - 7

Confidently came for plenty of crosses. Looked assured between the sticks. Could do nothing about the two penalties, although got close to one... 7

2. Javier Manqullo - 6 (played first-half)

Got forward at every opportunity down the right... 6

3. Fabian Schar - 6 (played first-half)

His passing went a little awry. But looks every bit at home in the three at the back... 6

4. Federico Fernandez - 6

Won everything that came his way... 6

