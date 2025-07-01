Liverpool have been linked with a move for Alexander Isak this summer, three years after missing out on his signature.

Isak is about to embark on his fourth season as a Newcastle United player. Despite reported interest from Liverpool, the Magpies will not entertain bids for him this summer and will look to build with the Swedish international, rather than without.

Isak’s 23 Premier League goals last season was beaten only by Mohamed Salah’s haul of 29 as he continued his ascension into being recognised as one of the world’s leading strikers. Paying a club record £63m for Isak three years ago seemed like a bit of a risk at the time, but he has proven to be worth every penny and so much more since his move to Tyneside.

However, Isak and Newcastle United’s recent history could have looked so different had Liverpool opted to make a move for him three years ago. According to former Liverpool director of research Ian Graham, the Reds had scouted Isak and were weighing up a move for him, but Jurgen Klopp, who had increased power over transfers at that point in time, instead instructed the club to move for Benfica’s Darwin Nunez.

“Jurgen created a lot of success for the club, so it’s understandable why it moved in that direction,” Graham told the Financial Times. “In 2022, he signed Darwin Nunez instead of Alexander Isak.

“Both players, if you look at top young centre-forwards in Europe, they would be number one and two (at the time), or two and three but [Erling] Haaland was going to [Manchester] City and out of our price range. Jurgen preferred Nunez.”

He continued: “It would be very churlish of me to say, ‘It’s terrible that Jurgen had his choice’, when in the past Jurgen had been persuaded by me and my colleagues of a different choice. And it was still the case that we signed good players - in Nunez’s case, one of the best young strikers in Europe.”

Newcastle United to reject any Alexander Isak approach

With three years left on his contract at St James’ Park, Newcastle United, this summer at least, are under zero pressure to sell Isak. Next year, as Isak approaches the final two years of his deal, could be different.

But right now, the 25-year-old will again spearhead Newcastle’s attack and may even sign a new contract with the club. Talks over a new deal could make Isak the club’s highest earner.

Right from the very top of the club, there is a reluctance to even entertain offers for the striker and it would take a near world record fee for anyone to secure his signature this summer. Arsenal, of course, had been extensively linked with a move for the Carabao Cup winner, but have seemingly turned their attention elsewhere with Benjamin Sesko among their potential options.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have already spent big this summer following the arrivals of Jeremie Frimpong, Florian Wirtz and Milos Kerkez. Nunez, meanwhile, has been linked with a move to Serie A champions Napoli.