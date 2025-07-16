Liverpool have already identified a number of alternatives to Alexander Isak as Newcastle United hold firm on their star man.

Liverpool have made an approach to sign the Swedish international, but are yet to submit a concrete offer. The Reds reportedly value Isak at £120m, a fee significantly lower than Newcastle United would even entertain as an offer for their star man.

The Magpies have insisted that Isak is not for sale this summer and are planning on a future with him as part of Eddie Howe’s squad, rather than without. Liverpool, meanwhile, are searching for a striker with Darwin Nunez, a man they signed for £85m in the same summer that Isak moved to St James’ Park, expected to leave the club.

Nunez had been heavily-linked with a move to Napoli, but it appears that move is now in doubt with the Italian champions having agreed a deal to sign Lorenzo Lucca from Udinese. Saudi Arabia could now be an option for the Uruguayan.

Isak is Liverpool’s first-choice to replace Nunez at Anfield, but resistance from the Magpies may mean they look elsewhere this summer. And three of their reported targets will be familiar to Newcastle United fans.

Liverpool ‘identify’ Alexander Isak ‘alternatives’

The Mail report that Liverpool have identified six alternatives to Isak this summer, with Hugo Ekitike among those they could move for. The Frenchman has been the subject of a club-record bid from St James’ Park this summer, one that has already been rejected by his club.

Ekitike, meanwhile, has twice himself rejected a move to Tyneside, but may feel this summer, having seen Newcastle United twice qualify for the Champions League and win domestic silverware, that this is his time to make the switch to the north east. Newcastle are currently considering their next steps in their pursuit of Ekitike, meaning Liverpool may not have long to make a bid for the Frenchman and secure his signature.

Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins, a man who was briefly linked with a move to St James’ Park earlier this summer has also been listed as an option for the Reds. As has Brentford striker Yoane Wissa.

Liverpool have reportedly asked about the pair, although they are again set to be met with stiff resistance from Villa and Brentford. Wissa could cost up to £50m and maybe even more this summer if Bryan Mbeumo joins Manchester United.

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen was also someone Liverpool had shown interest in, although that was as part of a deal that would have seen Nunez head in the opposite direction. The Nigerian international spent last season on-loan at Galatasaray, scoring 37 goals in just 41 appearances for the Turkish side.

Liverpool have also been linked with a move for Real Madrid’s Brazilian winger Rodrygo, whilst Marcus Rashford’s name has also been mentioned - although that deal seems very unlikely. Rashford spent the second half of last season on-loan at Aston Villa, but the Villains refused to pay £40m to turn his temporary stay into a permanent move at the end of last campaign.