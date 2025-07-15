Liverpool have made an approach to sign Alexander Isak this summer - but Newcastle United’s stance remains that the striker is not for sale.

Just a day after Newcastle United’s interest in signing Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitike hit the headlines, Liverpool have made an approach to sign Alexander Isak. The Swedish international scored 23 times in the Premier League last season, a tally beaten only by Mohamed Salah.

Isak remains a key figure at Newcastle United and the Magpies are set to prioritise a new deal for the 25-year-old. However, according to the Athletic, Liverpool have approached Newcastle over a potential move for him this summer.

They state that no official bid has been submitted by the Reds, but they have ‘communicated their interest’ to the Magpies for Isak’s signature. Posting on X, David Ornstein wrote: ‘Liverpool make approach to sign Alexander Isak from Newcastle United. #LFC say no formal bid + well aware #NUFC stance has always been: not for sale. But communicated interest in deal for 25yo Sweden international worth in region of £120m @TheAthleticFC’

Newcastle United’s stance on Alexander Isak

As mentioned, news of Liverpool’s approach for Isak comes in the days after it was revealed that Newcastle United are in talks over a potential move for Ekitike. The belief on Tyneside is that Isak and Ekitike can play together and that a move for the Frenchman would not have to be offset by Isak’s sale.

Newcastle United have a decent sized transfer budget this summer and are not currently under any major pressures from the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules to sell any of their key players. Isak, meanwhile, is content in the north east and has batted back rumours of an exit on a number of occasions.

Most recently, he was asked about reported interest in his signature just days after netting a crucial second goal at Wembley during Newcastle’s Carabao Cup final win over Arne Slot’s side. Isak told Swedish media : “I've commented on my situation and my security in Newcastle several times.

“It's been written how much I love the city and the club, how well I feel there. I'm not thinking about the future.

“I just want to perform for Newcastle. Now we won the cup, but we want to finish strong and reach the Champions League games. That's where my focus lies.”

This is a message that Isak has repeated previously whilst on international duty: “I am fully focused on my task there and that we will have a fantastic season. There are still great opportunities for that,” Isak said back in November.

“I have no thoughts about anything else. The only thing I can say is that a lot of information and rumours often come out. Much of what I read is not true. So that’s about all I can say about the whole thing.”

Newcastle United have recently signed Isak’s international teammate Anthony Elanga, parting with £52m for the winger. Newcastle will also play in the Champions League next season and are planning for the future with Isak as a key part of Eddie Howe’s squad.