Liverpool backed to sign £113m forward set for Newcastle United talks this week
Liverpool are being tipped to sign Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix.
The 23-year-old has recently returned from the World Cup in Qatar where he was representing Portugal. Felix scored once in four matches as Portugal were knocked out by Morocco at the quarter-final stage.
While Felix has struggled to live up to expectations since joining Atletico Madrid for £113million back in 2019, he has shown plenty of promise playing in a more free-flowing and attacking system for his country. And with his agent, Jorge Mendes, exploring options to move the player away from Atletico, plenty of clubs are interested.
Newcastle United were surprisingly linked with a move for Felix with Mendes reportedly set to fly to England this week to discuss the player’s potential availability. Aston Villa have also been linked with Chelsea and Manchester United understood to be interested.
But former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder Emmanuel Petit believes Liverpool are the best suited destination for the young forward in January.
“Any club would be lucky to have Joao Felix,” Petit said via Football Betting. “He has proved just how good he is at this World Cup and when he’s not in defensive system, he can be a real threat for any side.
“I would love to see him at Arsenal or Chelsea, but in truth I can see him joining Liverpool. He seems like Jurgen Klopp’s type of player and with Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota out for a while, I believe they will go for him in January.”