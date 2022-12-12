The 23-year-old has recently returned from the World Cup in Qatar where he was representing Portugal. Felix scored once in four matches as Portugal were knocked out by Morocco at the quarter-final stage.

While Felix has struggled to live up to expectations since joining Atletico Madrid for £113million back in 2019, he has shown plenty of promise playing in a more free-flowing and attacking system for his country. And with his agent, Jorge Mendes, exploring options to move the player away from Atletico, plenty of clubs are interested.

Newcastle United were surprisingly linked with a move for Felix with Mendes reportedly set to fly to England this week to discuss the player’s potential availability. Aston Villa have also been linked with Chelsea and Manchester United understood to be interested.

Portugal's forward #11 Joao Felix reacts during the Qatar 2022 World Cup quarter-final football match between Morocco and Portugal at the Al-Thumama Stadium in Doha on December 10, 2022. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)

But former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder Emmanuel Petit believes Liverpool are the best suited destination for the young forward in January.

“Any club would be lucky to have Joao Felix,” Petit said via Football Betting. “He has proved just how good he is at this World Cup and when he’s not in defensive system, he can be a real threat for any side.

