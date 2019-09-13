Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp gives Joelinton assessment – as Newcastle United prepare for Anfield trip
Jurgen Klopp has compared Newcastle United’s new No.9 with one of their old ones ahead of the Magpies’ trip to Anfield tomorrow.
The Liverpool boss believes Joelinton – an import from Hoffenheim in the summer – is very similar to Salomon Rondon, who left United when his West Brom loan spell came to an end in May.
"They sold Rondon, got Joelinton and he is similar. They have speed for counters.
"Newcastle are good, really difficult for them with Rafa leaving. For Steve Bruce, for sure has a difficult job but he has done fantastic so far. They have kept the style of last season.
"It won't be easy. People expect it, probably, but I am really impressed by the solutions they have found so far.
“We have to make sure we have a wonderful atmosphere in the group. We work hard for that and we try to keep that. We just try to improve all the time.”