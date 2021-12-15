Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp reacts after losing member of backroom staff to Newcastle United

Mark Leyland has joined Newcastle United as a coach/analyst ahead of tomorrow night’s game at Anfield.

“Mark has joined the club from Liverpool,” said head coach Eddie Howe at his press conference.

“He’s someone that I worked with at Burnley.

"Really, really good guy, first and foremost, to come in as a coach/analyst, so he’ll be helping us with all our implementation of our training.”

Leyland had been the head of post-match and elite player development analysis at Liverpool.

Speaking at his press conference, Klopp said: “Mark was here longer than me.

"He was an incredibly important member of staff. Top guy. But he had the chance to get a more senior role at Newcastle and he was eager to make the next step in his career,” he added.

Newcastle United are looking to bounce back from the defeat at Leicester City.

