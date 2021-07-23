Liverpool close in on teenage Newcastle United midfielder amid interest from Manchester United

The midfielder, son of former United midfielder Lee, has been offered a scholarship by Newcastle. However, the 16-year-old – who was namechecked by head coach Steve Bruce soon after he took charge in 2019 – is set for a move to Liverpool.

Lee Clark had reacted angrily to a story in May which claimed his son had been offered to, and rejected by, Tottenham Hotspur. Clark said in an Instagram post: “He has not been offered to Tottenham Hotspur, so subsequently they have not turned down the chance to sign him. No idea where this story came from, but it is typical social media nonsense. Sorry, I deal in reality, not fake news.”