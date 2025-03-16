Arne Slot has named his Liverpool team for today’s Carabao Cup final.

Standing in Newcastle United’s way of a first major domestic trophy since 1955 are Liverpool as they look to kick off the Arne Slot era with a trophy in the Dutchman’s first season in charge of the club. Having been knocked out of the Champions League in midweek, the Reds know this is their only chance of a cup honour this season before their expectant crowning as Premier League champions.

These two sides have played each other twice this season, with an entertaining 3-3 draw at St James’ Park back in December setting the stage for what could be an enthralling encounter at Wembley. The last meeting between the sides came just last month, as Liverpool ran-out comfortable 2-0 victors at Anfield against a Newcastle United side minus the talents of Alexander Isak who watched on from the stands.

At Wembley, though, Isak will play up-front as Howe names an unchanged team from their win against West Ham on Monday night with Nick Pope playing in goal. The Reds, meanwhile, will also have their talisman, Mohamed Salah, on the pitch from the off this afternoon.

Salah scored twice during that draw at St James’ Park and grabbed an assist at Anfield last month. As expected, Slot has picked Jarell Quansah with the Three Lions man set to play at right-back with both Trent Alexander-Arnold and Conor Bradley sidelined through injury.

The major decision Slot has taken, though, has seen him pick Caoimhin Kelleher in goal with Alisson dropping to the bench.

Liverpool team to play Newcastle United

Caoimhin Kelleher, Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Luis Diaz, Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Andrew Robertson, Ryan Gravenberch, Jarell Quansah.

Slot’s Newcastle United preview

On Friday, Slot was asked if this match was bigger for Newcastle United as they aim to end a seven decade wait for a trophy: “I don't go along with it [being bigger for Newcastle].” Slot replied.

“If you reach a final, it is always a big moment for them and also for us. We have two cups but you cannot take it for granted in this country. We don't play a final every year.

“I said it two days ago, in this part of the season - in England - it is almost impossible to have everyone fit. We have two or three injuries and that is minimum you can expect after four months of non-stop football. So it is big compliment for us and Newcastle to have so many fit. Trent and Gordon are big players for both clubs but there are a lot of quality players for both.”