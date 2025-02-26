Arne Slot is confident Liverpool will continue to cope well with a hectic fixture schedule ahead of Wednesday’s match against Newcastle United.

This is despite some fresh injury problems heading into the match with Conor Bradley and Joe Gomez ruled out and Alexis Mac Allister a concern.

Liverpool are looking to extend their unbeaten run in the Premier League to 24 matches and extend their gap at the top of the table when they host Newcastle at Anfield on Wednesday evening (8:15pm kick-off). It will be The Reds’ 16th match already in 2025.

While Liverpool have remained largely unflappable in the Premier League this season, they have been beaten by Tottenham Hotspur, PSV Eindhoven and Plymouth Argyle in the cup competitions since the turn of the year.

Although Slot has rotated his side in the Champions League and FA Cup, he has kept his line-up fairly consistent in the Premier League in recent weeks and has hinted at minimal changes for the Newcastle game after his side beat Manchester City 2-0 on Sunday evening.

“They have shown many times they can cope with many games,” Slot said about his players. “But [the fixture schedule] was the reason I changed the team v Plymouth so drastically.

“That hurt us in the FA Cup but it means these players are now able to play five games in a row [at the] best level.”

Liverpool injury concerns v Newcastle United as defender out for ‘a few weeks’

Midfielder Alexis Mac Allister was an injury concern after the win over City but is expected to be available to start against Newcastle on Wednesday evening.

Conor Bradley and Joe Gomez are the only Liverpool players expected to miss the game. Gomez is also set to miss the Carabao Cup final against The Magpies on March 16 at Wembley Stadium while Bradley is a doubt for that game as things stand.

Providing an injury update on his players, Slot said: “Alexis [Mac Allister] will be okay. He will train with us today.

“Conor [Bradley] is out for a few weeks, I cannot detail exactly. It will take a while before he is back.”

Bradley suffered a suspected hamstring injury in last week’s 2-2 draw against Aston Villa and missed the match against Manchester City over the weekend as a result.

The 21-year-old has been a reliable performer for Liverpool in Trent Alexander-Arnold’s absence from the side. But now Alexander-Arnold has returned to fitness, he was unlikely to start either match against Newcastle regardless of his fitness.