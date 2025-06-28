Liverpool sign ex-Newcastle United goalkeeper after surprise free transfer decision

Former Newcastle United goalkeeper Freddie Woodman has joined Liverpool | Getty Images

Former Newcastle United goalkeeper Freddie Woodman has joined Liverpool on a free transfer.

Woodman will move to Anfield once his contract at Preston North End expires next week. Woodman had spent three years at Deepdale after leaving the Magpies on a permanent basis in 2022 and was, albeit briefly, linked with a move to Manchester United earlier this year.

However, it is Arne Slot’s side that Woodman will join with the 28-year-old set to act as deputy to Alisson and new signing Giorgi Mamardashvili. Caoimhin Kelleher’s move to Brentford means the Reds were light in that area of the pitch, but Woodman will now plug that gap.

Despite playing 44 times in all competitions for Preston last season, including 37 times in the Championship, Woodman has called time on his three-year stay at the club . The former Magpies man was named as Preston’s player of the year for his efforts during the 2022/23 campaign.

Freddie Woodman’s Newcastle United spell

Woodman, largely under the guidance of his father Andy, rose through the ranks in the Newcastle United academy and was so often tipped to become the club’s number one. Multiple loan spells away from the club at places like Hartlepool United, Aberdeen and Swansea City were seen as perfect ways of preparing him to eventually be first-choice on Tyneside.

However, he was never really afforded that opportunity, save for four games at the beginning of the 2021/22 campaign when both Martin Dubravka and Karl Darlow were struck down with injury. However, the Newcastle side Woodman was walking into was far from a defensively solid unit and would ship 12 goals in their first four outings against West Ham, Aston Villa, Southampton and Manchester United.

Steve Bruce would reinstate Darlow to the starting XI following their trip to Old Trafford, although Newcastle wouldn’t record a single victory in the Premier League until December, by that time Bruce had been replaced by Eddie Howe. Woodman would spend the second half of that campaign on-loan at Bournemouth before then joining Preston on a permanent basis.

Newcastle United’s current goalkeeping situation

Much has been made of Newcastle United’s pursuit of James Trafford this summer with the Burnley man regarded as their number one target. Whilst they remain apart in negotiations with the Clarets over his valuation, movement towards an agreement could be made in the coming days and weeks.

If Trafford joins, that would leave Newcastle’s goalkeeping department with six senior players. John Ruddy is out of contract in just a matter of days but in discussions over a new deal.

Martin Dubravka, Nick Pope, Mark Gillespie and Odysseas Vlachodimos remain contracted to the club, however, and it’s understood that Dubravka may be allowed to leave if Trafford joins this summer. Vlachodimos, meanwhile, could be loaned out this summer.

Pope is expected to remain at St James’ Park and challenge with Trafford for a starting spot. Leeds United have been linked with a move for the former Burnley man as they look to replace Fenerbahce bound Illan Meslier.