Liverpool penned a formal letter to the Professional Game Match Officials Limited wanting an explanation for the two key decisions that went against them in the 1-1 draw with Aston Villa. But they will not get the response they were after.

According to The Guardian, PGMOL have deemed both the decision that saw Cody Gakpo have a goal ruled out for offside and Villa defender Tyrone Mings escape with a yellow card for a torso-high challenge, were ‘plausable interpretations of subjective rules’.

Earlier this season, Newcastle wanted answers after having a goal ruled out in the 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace back in September. PGMOL responded and acknowledged an error had been made with the VAR decision and Newcastle’s goal, a Tyrick Mitchell own goal, should have stood.

In Liverpool’s costly draw against Villa at Anfield, Jacob Ramsey gave the visitors the lead before Roberto Firmino equalised in the final minutes of normal time. Between the two goals that were given, Liverpool found the net through Cody Gakpo only for a VAR intervention to rule it out for offside.

It was a controversial call as it was deemed Villa defender Ezri Konsa had unintentionally played the ball to Virgil van Dijk, who was in an offside position. Newcastle were on the receiving end of a similar call against Nottingham Forest back in March as Elliot Anderson had his first Premier League goal ruled out for offside against Sean Longstaff after a supposed unintentional play of the ball.

Liverpool also felt Aston Villa defender Tyrone Mings should have been sent off for a torso-high challenge on Gakpo. Referee John Brooks let Mings escape with a caution.

Liverpool’s dropped points as a result of the decisions effectively ended their late surge for Champions League football as Newcastle confirmed their top four standing with a 0-0 draw at home to Leicester City on Monday night. Manchester United then did the same with a comfortable 4-1 win over Chelsea.