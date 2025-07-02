Liverpool have reportedly identified an alternative to Alexander Isak - and it’s someone Newcastle United fans know well.

Isak is not for sale this summer, despite speculation that both Liverpool and Arsenal are interested in his signature. The Swedish international still has three years left on his contract at St James’ Park and is viewed as an untouchable asset by the Magpies.

Isak scored 27 goals in all competitions last season, with 23 of those coming in the Premier League. Only Mohamed Salah netted more than Isak in the league last season as the 25-year-old continues his rise into becoming one of the best strikers in world football.

Newcastle United will resist any offers for Isak this summer and will demand a near world record fee to even tempt them into selling. That price tag has put off a lot of suitors, Liverpool and Arsenal included.

Therefore, as the Gunners focus their attention on signing Benjamin Sesko, Liverpool will have to look elsewhere if they want to sign a striker this summer. Darwin Nunez, signed by the Reds in the same summer Isak moved to St James’ Park, is reportedly wanted by Serie A champions Napoli and whilst the Uruguayan was far from a regular under Arne Slot, he will need replacing if he leaves Anfield this summer.

If Isak isn’t the man for Liverpool - then one of Europe’s hottest strikers could be. And it’s someone that Magpies fans will be very familiar with.

Liverpool ‘eye’ Hugo Ekitike deal

According to reports, Liverpool have shortlisted Eintrach Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike as a potential alternative to Isak this summer. Ekitike scored 22 goals in all competitions for Frankfurt last season, including 15 strikes in just 33 Bundesliga appearances.

The 23-year-old, fresh from the shackles of a failed move to PSG, has starred whilst in Germany and is again being tipped to reach the very top of European football. Although Frankfurt are reluctant to lose the Frenchman this summer, a bid north of £70m could be enough to tempt them into selling.

Liverpool, though, are far from the only club being linked with a move for Ekitike. Chelsea have also been credited with an interest in the striker, despite already adding Joao Pedro and Liam Delap to their ranks this summer.

Newcastle United, meanwhile, will watch on as clubs scramble for Ekitike’s signature with memories of being rejected twice by the striker. Interest from St James’ Park in Ekitike first emerged in January 2022 - but they saw a very late move for him fail in the final hours of the winter window.

They then reignited their interest later that year, but by that time interest from PSG had become public knowledge and Ekitike opted to stay in France and move to the French capital, rather than to the north east. Whilst missing out on his signature at the time was a blow for the Magpies, it did mean they were able to sign Isak later that window for £63m in a deal that may not have been possible had they signed Ekitike.