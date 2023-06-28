Maddison is set to join Tottenham Hotspur for a reported £40million while Newcastle prepare to turn their attention elsewhere after agreeing a deal for AC Milan midfielder Sandro Tonali.

And Szoboszlai has been identified as an alternative option to Maddison after Newcastle scouts watched him in action twice last month as he scored in wins over Werder Bremen and Bayern Munich - his ninth and 10th goals of the campaign.

Szoboszlai’s contract at Leipzig runs until 2026 but he has a £61million release clause that is only valid until June 30 this transfer window. The Gazette understands Newcastle have no interest in triggering the 22-year-old’s release clause with Premier League rivals Liverpool also credited with a serious interest.

The Athletic have reported that Liverpool met with the Hungarian’s representatives this week but, like Newcastle, would be put off by the potential £61million price tag.

Sky Germany reported that the Hungarian is ‘very open’ to leaving Leipzig this summer and is ‘aware’ of Newcastle’s interest while Sky Sports.

Last month, Szoboszlai fuelled transfer speculation linking him with a move to Newcastle after liking a social media post related to the club’s imminent Champions League qualification.

Szoboszlai has scored 20 goals in 91 appearances for Leipzig over the past two seasons since signing from Red Bull Salzburg and has publicly admitted he would ‘consider’ a move this summer.

“If there is interest, I will consider it,” he said earlier this month. “Not because I don’t have a good time in Leipzig, but because I have always been interested in challenges.

“On one side of the scale is a good Leipzig, with a coach who trusts me and team-mates who accept me and also believe in me. No footballer can wish for more than that, this is quite an exciting situation.

“At the same time, on the other side, there is the question if I can now take a step towards Europe’s top five or six clubs, should I say no to the challenge? I’ve never been that type. I am in a very good position as I can play in a fantastic club.

