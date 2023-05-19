Nunez sat out Liverpool’s 3-0 win at Leicester City on Monday night with a foot injury and is set to miss Saturday’s match against Aston Villa at Anfield. The Reds must beat Villa or else Newcastle United could be effectively guaranteed Champions League qualification.

Liverpool are four points behind Newcastle with seven worse goal difference and only two games remaining. The Magpies’ 4-1 win over Brighton & Hove Albion on Thursday means a defeat for Liverpool on Saturday would guarantee a top four finish for Eddie Howe’s side.

Even a draw would likely not be enough for Klopp’s side to overtake Newcastle as they would still have to overturn the goal difference gap.

A point ahead of Liverpool in the final Champions League position are Manchester United who have inferior goal difference with a game in hand.

Speaking ahead of the Villa match, Klopp confirmed that Nunez would not be available though Roberto Firmino is back in contention after missing the match on Monday.

“Darwin will not be available, he has inflammation of the tendon in his toe, very painful,” Klopp said. “He hasn’t trained. Long-term injured are out, but all the rest should be available.”