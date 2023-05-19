News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Phillip Schofield’s brother jailed after sexually abusing boy
English singer Jessie J gives birth to baby boy
Popular EastEnders character teases possible return to Albert Square
Boris Johnson’s wife Carrie announces she is pregnant
Police issue major update following death of S Club’s Paul Cattermole
Fraudster jailed for running multimillion-pound scam website in UK

Liverpool injury blow as star ruled out v Aston Villa - boost for Newcastle United & Man United

Liverpool have been dealt a blow in their battle to secure Champions League football following a Darwin Nunez injury update from Jurgen Klopp.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 19th May 2023, 17:00 BST- 1 min read

Nunez sat out Liverpool’s 3-0 win at Leicester City on Monday night with a foot injury and is set to miss Saturday’s match against Aston Villa at Anfield. The Reds must beat Villa or else Newcastle United could be effectively guaranteed Champions League qualification.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Liverpool are four points behind Newcastle with seven worse goal difference and only two games remaining. The Magpies’ 4-1 win over Brighton & Hove Albion on Thursday means a defeat for Liverpool on Saturday would guarantee a top four finish for Eddie Howe’s side.

Even a draw would likely not be enough for Klopp’s side to overtake Newcastle as they would still have to overturn the goal difference gap.

Most Popular

A point ahead of Liverpool in the final Champions League position are Manchester United who have inferior goal difference with a game in hand.

Speaking ahead of the Villa match, Klopp confirmed that Nunez would not be available though Roberto Firmino is back in contention after missing the match on Monday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Darwin will not be available, he has inflammation of the tendon in his toe, very painful,” Klopp said. “He hasn’t trained. Long-term injured are out, but all the rest should be available.”

Liverpool have several players ruled out for the remainder of the season including Thiago Alcantara, Calvin Ramsay and Stefan Bajcetic while Naby Keita is a doubt to feature before the end of the campaign.

Related topics:LiverpoolMan UnitedAston VillaJurgen Klopp