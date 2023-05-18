Here is the latest injury news from Newcastle United, Manchester United and Liverpool as the three clubs battle for the final two Champions League places.

Liverpool’s 3-0 win over Leicester City on Monday evening means just a point separates third and fifth in the Premier League table. Newcastle currently occupy third place, ahead of Manchester United on goal difference and a point clear of Liverpool with a game in hand.

Newcastle face Brighton & Hove Albion at St James’ Park on Thursday evening (7:30pm kick-off) as they look to extend the gap back to four points heading into the final couple of matches. The Magpies then host Leicester before travelling to Chelsea on the final day.

Liverpool have won their last seven Premier League matches and host Aston Villa at Anfield before ending the season away to already relegated Southampton. Man United, who also have a game in hand on Liverpool, travel to AFC Bournemouth before hosting Chelsea and Fulham at Old Trafford to see out the 2022-23 season.

All three teams are facing several injury concerns heading into the final run of fixtures. Newcastle have one major fitness doubt in Sean Longstaff after the midfielder suffered ligament damage to his foot in the win at Everton last month and will be fighting to play again this season.

Jacob Murphy is also a minor concern after he remained on the bench at Leeds United due to a groin issue and is a doubt for the match against Brighton.

Manchester United have recently provided two big injury updates after Marcus Rashford and Marcel Sabitzer missed the 2-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday. Rashford remains a doubt for the final few matches with a leg injury while Sabitzer has already been ruled out for the remainder of the campaign.

But Rashford has since returned to training this week along with midfielder Scott McTominay.

Liverpool also had two key players miss their most recent match as Roberto Firmino was ruled out for the trip to the King Power Stadium while Darwin Nunez was a late withdrawal due to a foot injury. Jurgen Klopp will be hoping to have both players involved in the final two matches of the season.

And while Firmino has since returned to training - putting himself back in contention for the match against Villa - there is still no sign of Nunez as he remains a major doubt for this weekend’s match.

Here’s the full list of Newcastle, Manchester United and Liverpool injury concerns in the battle for Champions League qualification...

