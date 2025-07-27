Newcastle United latest news: Alexander Isak remains top of Liverpool’s transfer wish list this summer.

Liverpool are in ‘advanced talks’ with Bayern Munich over a deal to sell Luis Diaz, according to Sky Sports . The Colombian winger has been heavily-linked with a move away from Anfield this summer with the German giants the main contenders for his signature.

Bayern had an initial bid in the region of £58.5m rejected by Liverpool but have reportedly returned with an improved offer. A bid worth £69m has now been put to the Reds who are now discussing the finer details over the total package.

Diaz has made it clear to Liverpool that he wants to pursue a move to the reigning Bundesliga champions this summer, potentially ending his three and a half year stay at Anfield. Diaz’s move, if finalised, will see Liverpool net a tidy profit and give them access to funds that they can then spend in the transfer market.

Alexander Isak transfer latest

Of course, many on Tyneside will be watching developments involving Diaz very closely as Liverpool continue their pursuit of Alexander Isak. The Swedish international has not travelled to Asia with the rest of Eddie Howe’s first-team squad and plans on exploring his options and a potential move away from the club this summer.

On Isak, Howe said this weekend: “He is now in Newcastle getting his injury assessed. Hopefully he will be back soon and playing in the black and white shirt, that's what we want to see.

“Of course there are things going on behind the scenes. Conversations that happen between Alex and ourselves and Alex and the club will stay private.

“He is very popular in the dressing room and would love him to continue his journey at Newcastle. There are no contract talks taking place, that will be for a later date, potentially.

“I certainly hope he stays. It's football, who knows what the future will bring.”

Howe continued: “I don't think we are distracted. We are here and we are focused. I have experienced it many times.

“I've sold players throughout my managerial career. There is a wider picture; there is a football club that has to make the decision.

“Whatever happens has to be right for Newcastle. We are in a strong position financially and are determined to be successful.

“I wouldn't put a timescale on it. It has to be right for the football club and they will make the right decision with all the information they have.

“It's up to us to make good decisions the other way and to improve the squad, regardless of Alex's situation. We want stability and the group to have a really good feeling.”

Liverpool have already spent heavily in the transfer market this summer, including a British record deal to capture Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen. The Reds will likely have to smash that record again if they are to land Isak’s signature.

Newcastle United, meanwhile, insist that Isak is not for sale this summer - a directive that has come from the very top of the club’s hierarchy.