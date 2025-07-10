Major update on Newcastle United-linked defender as Liverpool star ‘rejects’ offer

Reports from Spain have provided a potentially significant update on Liverpool’s hopes of signing Marc Guehi this summer.

Twelve months ago, all eyes were on Newcastle United as they attempted to lure Marc Guehi away from Selhurst Park. After impressing with England at Euro 2024, Guehi had been made Newcastle’s top priority to strengthen their defensive options.

However, Crystal Palace stood firm in their valuation of Guehi and were reluctant to lose the services of their captain. Newcastle, meanwhile, were hamstrung by the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules and ultimately pulled out of negotiations with the Eagles.

Guehi has now entered the final year on his contract with Palace and despite leading them to FA Cup glory in May, does not appear to have a future at Selhurst Park beyond next season. His club now face a major dilemma on whether to sell him for a fee this summer, or risk losing him on a free next year.

Newcastle United had again emerged as contenders for Guehi’s signature during the early stages of the transfer window. However, it is understood that interest in the defender from Tyneside has cooled as they look at alternatives elsewhere.

Atalanta’s Giorgio Scalvini has been linked with a move to Tyneside, whilst Marseille defender Leonardo Balerdi is also reportedly admired by Newcastle United. Whilst the Magpies look elsewhere, that could open the door for Liverpool to pounce for the England international - and recent developments regarding Ibrahima Konate could open the door for them to swoop.

Liverpool’s interest in Marc Guehi and Ibrahima Konate ‘developments’

Guehi is reportedly wanted by Liverpool to replace Konate as his potential exit from Anfield looks increasingly likely. According to Marca, Konate has rejected another contract offer from Liverpool.

Like Guehi, the Frenchman has less than a year to run on his current contract and Liverpool are keen to avoid losing him on a free transfer. The Reds have already seen Trent Alexander-Arnold leave the club as a free agent this summer and Konate would be free to do the same next year if an extension cannot be agreed.

Real Madrid, who swooped to sign Alexander-Arnold from Anfield, have been linked with a move for Konate and, according to reports, are willing to wait a year and sign him on a free next summer. Konate was a regular under Arne Slot last season, starting 39 games in all competitions including the Carabao Cup final against Newcastle United at Wembley.

If Konate is sold this summer, then Guehi is understood to be Liverpool’s main target to replace him. The England international has been valued at around £50m by Palace this summer and would likely command a fee significantly less than what Newcastle United were offering for him a year ago.

Newcastle United, meanwhile, are closing in on their first major signing of the summer with Anthony Elanga’s proposed move to St James’ Park advancing into its final stages. Elanga flew to the north east on Tuesday to complete a medical and the final personal terms before becoming a Magpies player.