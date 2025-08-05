Newcastle United transfer news: Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi has again reportedly emerged as a transfer target for the Magpies this summer amid Liverpool links.

Newcastle United have again been linked with a move for Marc Guehi this summer. Guehi was wanted by the Magpies throughout last year’s summer transfer window, but ultimately stayed at Selhurst Park when no agreement between the two clubs over a fee for the defender could be reached.

Newcastle were put off by Palace’s valuation of Guehi twelve months ago, with Steve Parish revealing that it would take ‘superstar’ money to tempt them into selling the England international. The Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules prohibited Newcastle from spending that kind of money.

A year on, though, and Guehi has now entered the final twelve months of his contract with the Eagles. Discussions over a new deal have taken place over a number of years, but there doesn’t seem to have been any significant progress on an extension for the 25-year-old.

If there is no agreement over a new deal in the very near future, then Palace will have to weigh up the option of selling him this summer in order to recoup a fee, or risk losing him as a free agent next year.

Marc Guehi transfer news

Newcastle United, therefore, could use this to their advantage and swoop for the defender before the summer transfer window closes at 7pm on Monday 1 September. Guehi has been a player of interest for some time, although reports earlier this summer had indicated that Newcastle United’s interest in the defender had cooled.

However, The Times have reported that they have ‘reignited’ their interest in the defender and will push for a move before the deadline. The Magpies value Guehi at £40m, but Palace are reportedly holding out for a fee closer to £50m - despite the looming threat of losing him on a free transfer.

Newcastle, though, are far from the only interested suitors for Guehi’s signature. The Palace captain has been linked with a move to Liverpool throughout the summer window following the sale of Jarrel Quansah to Bayer Leverkusen.

The Reds are yet to firm up their interest into a concrete bid for Guehi and whilst they may hope to land him on a free next summer, they may be forced to play their hand early if the Magpies move first and submit a bid. Guehi played 44 times for Palace last season and captained them to glory in May’s FA Cup final - although he was forced off the Wembley turf early into that game after suffering an eye injury.

Newcastle United, meanwhile, will be keen to complete a transfer ‘hijack’ of their own this summer and Guehi could be the player they do that with. Having already seen Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha move to Manchester United, Liam Delap and Joao Pedro move to Chelsea, Manchester City sign James Trafford and Liverpool swoop to sign Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt, Newcastle’s summer has been dominated by the players they have missed out on to Premier League rivals.

A late move for Guehi could soften the blow of losing out on all of those players. Newcastle United and Liverpool have less than four weeks to make their move.